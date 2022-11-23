From filmmaking to travel vlogging, Mohnish Doultani is living the life of his dreams

Do what your heart says! How many times have you heard this saying? Millions, right? Well, it's always easier said than done!

However, following your passion is even more important. This is why we have here the story of Mohnish Doultani, a travel vlogger who, against all odds, is not only following his heart but actually succeeding.



Who doesn't know Mohnish Doultani? His travel reels are all over the internet. Every time he posts a new reel, it spreads like a wildfire and is shared multiple times on Instagram. In today's picture, Mohnish is one of the idolised travel vloggers and has crafted an illustrious work profile. But, don't you want to know when his craze for vlogging started?



Mohnish Doultani started his career as a content creator in 2019. But he had been living a life full of passion even before that! Since his school stint, he has been a dancer and musician. He started recording music in his home studio when he was in junior college. After a lengthy longing, he then got a camera to shoot his covers and upload them on YouTube.



His interest in cameras and filmmaking grew with every passing day. Having a good camera on his side, Mohnish Doultani started exploring his skills. He shot a few advertisements for brands, and filmed real estate videos, and short films.



After getting inspired by travel creators like Sam Kolder and Peter Mckinnon, Mohnish decided to take a leap of faith and venture into travel vlogging. From his personal savings, he took his first trip to the Spiti Valley to film and upload YouTube videos. While everything seemed to be moving on track, the pandemic hit and travel halted.



Mohnish Doultani resumed travelling in January 2022. He bounced back stronger! He made super amazing, relatable, and nifty travel reels that saw his Instagram grow from 35k followers to 200k+ in 9 months. His international trips include Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bali, Malaysia, and Thailand (Bangkok, Phuket, Koh Phangan, Krabi). In India, Mohnish has made content from Goa, Spiti Valley, Dharamshala, Manali, Andamans, Rajasthan, Auli, Kuari Pass Trek, Kochi, and Lakshadweep.



Mohnish is just 23 years old and is following his heart, chasing his passion, and living a successful life. He has also worked with a slew of brands in this period. We hope that he will keep delighting us with more such travel content.