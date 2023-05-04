From Historical Fashion To Modern Self-Expression: Bunny Corset's Approach To Corset Design

Bunny Corset is a leading corset brand that has been making waves in the fashion industry with its unique and innovative designs.

Mr. Suman Bharti, Founder, Bunny Corset

The founder of the brand, Suman Bharti, has been in the corset industry for over two decades and has a wealth of knowledge and experience when it comes to corsetry. In this interview with Mr. Suman Bharti, Founder of Bunny Corset, he will be discussing the evolution of corsets and Bunny Corset's approach to corset design.

Q: Can you tell us about the inspiration behind Bunny Corset and what sets it apart from other corset brands?

A: My passion for corsetry began during his time in the UK, where he gained hands-on experience with Victorian-era fashion. I saw a gap in the market for corsets that were both functional and fashionable. I wanted to create corsets that women could wear as a fashion statement but that also provided the support they needed. What sets us apart from other corset brands is our focus on creating corsets that are tailored to individual body types. We believe that every woman is unique, and our corsets are designed to accentuate those individual qualities.

Q: How has the corset evolved over time, and what role does Bunny Corset play in that evolution?

A: Corsets have come a long way since its inception in France. As I mentioned earlier, the corset as we know it today really came into fashion during the Victorian era. Over time, the corset has gone through various changes in terms of style, construction, and purpose. At Bunny Corset, we believe that corsets are still very relevant today, and we aim to push the boundaries of corset design. Our designs are a fusion of traditional corsetry techniques and modern materials, resulting in corsets that are both comfortable and functional.

Q: What is your design philosophy when it comes to creating corsets?

A: Our design philosophy revolves around creating corsets that reflect the uniqueness of every woman. We take into account various factors such as body shape, personal style, and occasion when designing our corsets. We use materials that are breathable and supportive, ensuring that the corset does not compromise the wearer's comfort.

Q: What is the current trend of male corsets in the fashion industry, and does Bunny Corset have any plans to expand its offerings to include male corsets in the future?

In India, while male corsets have not yet gained mainstream popularity in the fashion industry, there is a noticeable growing interest in men’s shapewear and body shapers. We do offer male corsets for the international market, and we are open to introducing male corsets to the Indian market if there is a spurring demand for them. Overall, while male corsets may not be a mainstream trend in India, the growing interest in men's shapewear suggests that there is a market for these products. As the fashion industry continues to evolve and adapt to changing consumer preferences, it will be interesting to see how male corsets and other body-shaping products develop in the Indian market.