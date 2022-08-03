From politics, social service to film production, Sharad Mishra has a wonderful journey

Sharad Mishra is carrying out the responsibility of the state general secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee.

He has made social service the goal of his life. He helped a lot of people even during the Corona period and lock down. Whether it was about providing oxygen cylinders or financial assistance in the Covid Relief Fund, he actively participated in helping people.

Apart from being associated with politics, social service, Sharad Mishra has also stepped into the field of cinema. He has started his own production house and also intends to make films.

Sharad Mishra produced three campaign songs of Congress. These three songs were released on YouTube as well as played and recited at party rallies and meetings. In view of the intention of Congress party, Sharad Mishra had produced these three songs. The song "Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon" is sung by famous Bollywood singer Swati Sharma while another song Hum Vachan Nibhayenge is sung by Shahid Mallya. The third song is sung by Shabab Sabri which is on the issue of inflation. These three songs have been composed by Panchhi Jalonvi. These songs of Sharad Mishra, who was a member of the Censor Board, were launched by former Union Minister Rajiv Shukla in Lucknow.

Sharad Mishra, who has been continuously active in politics by joining Congress since student life, is the state general secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee. In the Uttar Pradesh elections 2022, his role has been very important in making the Congress stand firmly among the people and making the party active at the booth level. In October last year, he was entrusted with the responsibility of state general secretary by the top leadership, before that he has proved his mettle by working in various positions in NSUI Youth Congress and National Congress.

Sharad Mishra believes that when the Congress party comes, the atmosphere of hatred will be removed first. The work of bringing back the brotherhood tradition of India will be done.

After that work will be done on all the problems of unemployment, socially and financially challenged people, farmers etc.