From Santa's Magic to the Stars: DLF CyberHub's 'Unwrapped December' Promises Enchanting Moments and Extravagant Prizes

Updated on: 21 December,2023 02:56 PM IST  |  MUMBAI
BrandMedia | brandmedia@mid-day.com

Read this story on Inquilab.Com

The 'Shop and Win Campaign' is in full swing, allowing shoppers to win big prizes, including the grand prize of an all-paid vacation to Finland for four people throughout the month.

Celebrating the Magic of the Season with Santa from Finland and Unforgettable Experiences


DLF Cyber Hub, Gurugram's iconic high-street destination, has kicked started the year’s most awaited event, 'Unwrapped December.' This spectacular month-long extravaganza, brimming with activities and entertainment from December 11th to December 31st, promises joy, gifts, and festive cheer for visitors of all ages. Hosting a series of events throughout the month, DLF Cyber Hub aims to provide an unforgettable end to 2023 and an energetic start to 2024 for its visitors.


The spectacular experience of 'Unwrap December' is the Meet & Greet with Santa, that was held on December 15th, where visitors experienced the magic of Christmas with Santa Claus from the snowy enchantment of Finland.


The 'Shop & Win Campaign' is in full swing, allowing shoppers to win big prizes, including the grand prize of an all-paid vacation to Finland for four people throughout the month. This offer enables visitors to seize an opportunity to live amidst the serene beauty of Finland while spending on their desired genres. Visitors who spend INR 50,000 or above on F&B or shopping at DLF CyberHub can register themselves to qualify for the Mega Giveaway. A lucky draw will also be organized on 31st December for the fortunate shoppers to grab exciting rewards.

A plethora of giveaways awaits shoppers, providing them with the chance to grab exciting gifts and rewards on shopping from various outlets at Cyber Hub. Carols by the Delhi Chamber Choir on December 23rd will fill the air with the spirit of Christmas. Every Saturday, visitors can enjoy Movie Screenings, enhancing the overall entertainment experience. The movies will be screened under the open sky, where hundreds of visitors can relish a theatrical experience like never before. Santa Claus, specially brought from the snowy enchantment of Finland, graces the most happening party at DLF Cyber Hub, making 'Unwrap December' an event to remember.

