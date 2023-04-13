Fruit Cakes To Try This Summer.

When it comes to summer, it's necessary to infuse every part of the meal with fresh, seasonal produce -especially dessert.

Slice into these summer cakes, filled with fresh and seasonal mangoes, oranges, guavas and much more. Keep these delicious cake brands in mind for a perfect way to make the season's fresh flavours a part of your celebration!

Pamplemousse Cakes

Pamplemousse Cakes, founded by Chef Siddhi, specialises in exquisite cakes and artisanal desserts. With a background in pastry and cake design, her creations are visually striking. They are paired with delightful flavours like Orange Creamsicle, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Fudge and more comforting classics, with a hint of nostalgia, making them perfect for celebrations.

Their summer favourite is the Orange Creamsicle cake. It is an orange-scented cake with a zesty orange filling and vanilla buttercream. Inspired by a childhood favourite, these bright flavours are like sunshine in a bite.

Instagram: @pamplemoussecakes

The Tea Party Co.

The Tea Party Co. is a home based baking company founded by Pooja Rajdeo in Mumbai. From healthy tea cakes to indulgent tarts their menu also extends up to cheesecakes, cupcakes, dessert tubs, brownies, tres leches and much more. They also specialise in gluten free, refined sugar free and vegan cakes. The Tea Party Co. has also won the jury’s choice award for IHCBA 2022 for their perfectly rich and delectable bakes.

The Tea Party’s whole wheat Mango & Coconut cake is a perfect accompaniment for a lovely summer afternoon. It’s infused with fresh mangoes & desiccated coconut and is topped with whipped cream, fresh mango rose, rose petals and pistachio powder. The cake is a delight in every bite.

Instagram: @theteaparty.co

IMPRESSIONS Crafted With Love

Impressions is a patisserie and chocolaterie brand that caters to all your small and big occasions. They offer eggless delicious pastries, cupcakes, cakes, customised desserts, hampers and much more. Their products are also available in sugar-free variants for the health conscious people. They specialise in luxury packaging and are a one-stop for creating sweet memories.

Mangoes are abundant in summer and Impression’s Mango cake makes for the perfect summer dessert. It is a fresh Mango Cream cake with an eggless moist vanilla sponge layered with fresh mango pieces and homemade mango juice.

Instagram: @impressionsmumbai

Cheese In Cake

Cheese-in-Cake is an all eggless home-baking unit currently catering to south & western Mumbai. They are best known for their cheesecakes and tarts. They also curate seasonal and festive flavours throughout the year. They believe that the secret to a perfect fruit dessert is to always opt for seasonal flavours.

Beat the heat this summer with their cold set, cream cheese - Alphonso Mango Cheesecake. Taste the buttery biscuit and mango chunks in every bite you take from this cold-serve dessert.

Instagram: @cheese.in.cake

Amrita’s Home Baked Goodness

Amrita's Home Baked Goodness is known for using wholesome and healthy ingredients to develop artfully simple cakes and desserts. Majority of their cakes are sweetened with raw sugar, jaggery, coconut sugar, dates and are available in egg-free and gluten-free options. They believe that the secret to a great fruit cake is that you should feel like you're eating the fresh fruit rather than a cake flavoured with artificial essences/ extracts. It should melt in your mouth with the right balance of flavour, texture and sweetness.

Their flourless Mango Cake makes for a delicious and guilt-free indulgence during summers. It is gluten-free and refined sugar free, made with almond flour and sweetened with coconut sugar.

Instagram: @amritashomebakedgoodness

Box Of Treatss

Box of Treatss is a passion project that began at home, turning into a venture that enlightens your taste buds. They curate a wide range of baking and confectionery products suitable for all occasions and giveaways. Custom designed theme cakes, exclusively curated hampers and seasonal fruit desserts are what they specialise in!

Aarushi, the founder of Box of Treatss believes that the most important aspect of any fruit cake is the natural freshness of the produce and never compromising on its quality of it for the best taste and experience. Their Mango Gateaux Cake is layered with fresh mango pulp, whipped cream and diced mangoes which makes it a perfect mangolicious dessert this summer!

Instagram: @boxoftreatss

Priyal’s Masterpiece Bakehouse

Indulge in Priyal’s Masterpiece Bakehouse with the finest baked treats from their artisanal bakery, where your imaginations are turned into reality with their creation. With her fine experience in the craft, she takes pride in using only the best ingredients to create delicious and visually stunning royal celebration cakes.

Experience the taste of summer with their specially crafted fruit cakes and delicious treats using only the freshest and highest quality fruits. From creamy mango cheesecakes to juicy mango mousse cakes, their desserts burst with sweet and tangy flavours. This lovely Mango sponge cake is soaked in mango juice, frosted with mango mousse and filled with fresh Alphonso mango pieces.

Instagram: @priyals_masterpiece_bake_house

Crave It Clean

Seema Shetty is a model turned self-taught baker & founder of "Crave it Clean". Her journey started with her struggle with thyroid and sweet tooth cravings which led her to come up with options that are rich in nutrients and keep her health in check. Crave it Clean uses high quality plant based ingredients like almond flour, coconut flour, millet, quinoa, flax, chia seeds etc. that are carefully sourced for the healthiest and tastiest desserts.

Their eggless and gluten free Mango cake is made using almond flour, sweetened with organic jaggery and topped with vegan frosting. It is a must have for those seeking a healthier guilt-free dessert option.

Instagram: @crave_it_clean

Chocohollics

Namrata Wanvari, a passionate baker and founder of Chocohollics, started this endeavour to ensure a full suite of end to end services for all your gifting needs. They have scrumptious cakes, confectioneries and chocolates on their menu along with a wide range of healthy and nutritious options. From beautifully designed cakes with your favourite frosting to floral hampers with healthy, guilt-free cakes and treats, Chocohollics has something for each one of you!

Their Millet pure chocolate fruit and hazelnut cake is literally a trip down memory lane! It is gluten-free and sugar-free, made using jaggery, pure chocolate and a mix of fresh fruits.

Instagram: @chocohollics_namratha

The Bake Room

Bijal Doshi, Founder of The Bake Room is a passionate cake artist and decorator and was recently felicitated at Dada Saheb Phalke Awards in Dubai 2022 for the F&B Lifestyle Icon Award. The Bake Room is famous for its innovation with fruit cakes, making sure each seasonal fruit is graced in the form of exotic fruit cakes to relish and cherish its beauty.

Their aim is to make enjoying cake a guilt-free and pleasure-filled experience, without compromising on health.

Their Spicy Guava cake is the perfect dessert to beat the heat and satisfy your sweet tooth this summer. The texture of this cake is moist and fluffy, loaded with juicy, seasonal guavas that bring a burst of flavour with every bite.

Instagram: @thebakeroommumbai