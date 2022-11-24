×
Breaking News
Shraddha murder case: She’d be alive if our cops had acted, says Fadnavis
‘CM Shinde must step in to tackle Ghatkopar east-west bridge chaos’
Money laundering case: Court likely to pronounce order on ex-Maha minister Nawab Malik's bail plea
No village from Maharashtra will go anywhere: Fadnavis on Bommai's statement
'Multiple fatalities' in mass shooting at Virginia Walmart store, gunman dead
Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale hospitalised in Pune following health complications

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Brand Media News > Gaharwar Pharma Products Pvt Ltd is a Trusted name in ayurvedic medicine for all types of disorders

Gaharwar Pharma Products Pvt Ltd is a Trusted name in ayurvedic medicine for all types of disorders

Updated on: 24 November,2022 12:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

Mumbai, today everyone is aware of Ayurveda as a very old and effective method to cure all types of diseases. In a hurry to get cured and get fast relief the use of allopathy has increased to such an extent that people have forgotten the practice of Ayurveda.

Gaharwar Pharma Products Pvt Ltd is a Trusted name in ayurvedic medicine for all types of disorders


Taking note of this Baba Ramdev has been doing a remarkable work in the goodness of yoga and ayurvedic treatment? After that, during the Corona period, Ayurveda acted as a panacea. So today all the Ayurvedic medicine manufacturing companies have been established doing good work. A trusted name in these is that of Gahawar Pharma Private Limited. The special thing about this company is that this company has been working in this field for the last 4 generations, although this company was established in 1940, but after that Dr. Dhirendra Singh worked hard to take this company to the heights.




Dr. Dhirendra Singh Director Of Gaharwar Pharma Products Pvt. Ltd.


When the company was started then only 4 products were made and today the company is making more than 100 products.

Dr. Dhirendra explains that his relationship with Ayurveda is going on from generation to generation, his father and his grandfather used to work to make people healthy through Ayurveda, the only difference is that he used to do this work part time while doing his farming and Used to do free service, whereas now we are doing this work not only in a professional manner but also with full responsibility towards the health of the people.

As a result of this, today this company has created good trust among the public and is well-known as a reliable brand in the market.

Here let us tell you that Dr Dhirendra is originally from Punjab but he studied in Mumbai and from here he studied BAMS in Karnataka and did complete study on Ayurveda and Herbal, as a result of which today this company is helping people to lead a healthy life.

Dr Dhirendra believes that we are working in this profession for generations also because we want to give a healthy and long life to people at affordable cost. Our ancestors also had the same thinking, so we are following them.

Let us also tell here that this company is making more than 100 products including Joint pain, Arthritis, weight gain, useful in increasing immunity, useful for Asthma, Cough, De-addiction. Premature Ejaculations, Piles/ Hemorrhoids, Leucorrhoea, Hyperacidity, & Vomiting, Gas, Constipation, Heartburn. Acidity, Digestion Problem Nausea, Control Diabetes, Skin Related Syndrome, Natural Breast Enhancement, Weight Loss, Immunity Booster,Treat Drug Addiction.

https://gaharwarcompany.in/ Address :- Indo Industrial Estate No-1, Navghar Road , Vasai (East) Palghar-401210,Maharashtra Email : – gaharwarcompany@gmail.com

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Brand Media

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK