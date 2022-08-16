GameFi Sector Rapidly Expanding - Decentraland and Gala Games Paving the Way for New Gaming Platforms like MetaCryp Network

The gaming industry has been booming ever since it started utilising blockchain technology.

This enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), trade, and ownership, giving players control over their in-game assets that have been adopted in blockchain technology.

We'll be examining two well-known gaming cryptocurrencies, Decentraland (MANA) and Gala Games (GALA), as well as one of the newest gaming cryptocurrencies, the MetaCryp Network (MTCR) , which will launch in the third or fourth quarter of the year depending on its presale phases.

The MetaCryp Network (MTCR)

The MetaCryp Network is one of the first GameFi spaces in the world, to be built on the Binance Smart Chain, MetaCryp Network is a place where individuals may have intense enjoyment and escape the stress of everyday life. The MetaCryp Network is a cutting-edge, community-focused ecosystem built on crypto assets that fosters a sense of belonging and inspires members of the community to dream big.

The MetaCryp Network thinks that blockchain games and the metaverse are only getting started, but only those who can scale and appeal to more players globally will succeed. The goal of the MetaCryp Network is to provide linked goods for DeFi, cutting-edge gaming platforms, and NFT applications.

People can disconnect from their regular lives, have fun, create the life they've always wanted, engage with others, and even make money in MetaCryp Network's Metaverse. The MetaCryp Metaverse is erasing the distinction between physical space and virtual realms and establishing a sanctuary that everyone desires.

Many users will play for enjoyment and to interact with other people, even though many will see big gains on their investments and purchases. The experiences of its users are more important to the MetaCryp Network than any prospective profits. By giving users the ability to influence gameplay, MetaCryp Network makes the overall experience more interesting, enjoyable, and thrilling.

Gala Games (GALA)

The primary token used in the Gala Games Ecosystem is GALA. Their goal is to mix decentralised video games with blockchain technology so that players may take control of their games without relying on a central authority.

For instance, the network has a unique collection of nodes known as Founder's Nodes. Users can manage these nodes in return for voting privileges within the ecosystem and benefits like GALA tokens, limited-edition NFTs, and more.

Gala is planning on releasing new games and has already produced games like Townstar and Spider Tank.

Decentraland (LAND)

An Ethereum-based metaverse and blockchain game called Decentraland was unveiled to the general public at the start of 2020. By using up their MANA, users can purchase non-fungible tokens to further personalise their avatars and start their exploration of Decentraland. The utility and necessity of MANA in Decentraland are derived from the fact that it provides users with the means of buying goods, services, and LAND in the virtual world.

Despite the fact that Decentraland's primary function is to amuse its users by giving them the ability to design unique digital spaces to develop games and themed communities. It also serves as a metaverse platform where users can buy digital art, engage in regular trades, and even pursue education at the Decentraland University.

