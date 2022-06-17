Gamestarter aims to empower indie game developers with their platform.

One cryptocurrency trend that has gained traction is the introduction of IGOs or Initial Game Offerings. With the growth of blockchain technology and the popularity of Metaverse and NFTs, there is no limit on what the gaming industry will achieve. IGOs are new and exciting because they combine the excitement of cryptocurrencies with games. It is a trend that allows creators to be incentivized more by their work, creating a win-win for developers, investors, and players.

To build on the growing momentum of IGOs, Gamestarter Launchpad is rolling out its platform to offer its users a chance to invest in the games they want to see come alive. Developed on NFTs, it is the first of its kind platform and marketplace for the gaming industry. It allows all participants to share in the success of a game through the use of IGOs.

Gamestarter Launchpad is a platform that develops concrete and practical solutions for many indie developers in the gaming industry. It uses NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) to allow investors, fans, and players to participate in a game's success by investing into assets and assets within an IGO.

Gaming in the crypto industry is gaining an immense amount of momentum. The use of NFTs to create a more egalitarian gaming industry makes this new trend even more exciting. Gamestarter Launchpad is the platform for all parties interested in investing, building, or playing games. The team consists of industry veterans and blockchain experts focusing on gaming. From the start, we had two main objectives;

To create an ecosystem that will allow gamers to participate by investing in their favorite games.

To provide developers with tools and resources to incentivize investors more.

A game starter has raised over $2.89 million in funds with an ROI of 64.46x this month. In addition, Cryptorank.io has ranked in the top 15 launchpads by revenue platforms in the market. The platform's success has been built chiefly on its team of experienced and passionate gaming experts. Gamestarter allows investors and developers to build a relationship with their audience, creating a better product and increasing sales and marketing potential.

The platform is built on a polygon chain and offers high transparency for all the participants. As a result, it is considered prominent in second-tier solutions and has established itself as one of the most popular launchpads in the market. This has allowed projects to have $GAME running on Uniswap, Pancakeswap, and Gate.io. $GAME is the token issued by the platform to power the gamestarter reward system.

Gamestarter promises to provide meaningful value to developers and investors, and its solid reputation is possibly second to none in the market. The team has a proven track record in gaming development and successfully brings the best to bear for its users. As a result, it's an excellent opportunity for small developers to get their games out to the market and for investors to make a real difference in the industry.