Gayatri S Barshi 'India's First Bio-Fashion Designer Is Ready To Introduce Her Invention On Platform Of World Designing Forum At National Designer Awards 2023

Member of Core Committee Gayatri Barshi said, The conduction of the World Designer Conclave is in the 1st week of the seven month of the year July 2023, in which our fashion community is going to gather under one roof.

We all are going to assemble for the talk show with Celebrity and Designers, exchanging your Ideas and thoughts, opinion engagement and regarding the Indian Handmade fabrics, Artisans and weavers of India.

Gayatri S. Barshi ,Fashion Designer & Educator ,owning brand 'FASHIONISTA' with National and International Awards as Best designer and Innovator, also titled as 'India's first Bio-fashion designer' to invent bio-degradable leather is ready to share the platform in World designer conclave with Celebrity Designer Rina Dhaka, Fashion Designer and Handcraft Expert Ruma Devi, Bollywood Celebrity Sharad Kelkar and many more.. World Designing Forum (WDF) with Gayatri S Barshi is soon introducing bio- degradable fabric, a Polymers, which disintegrate by themselves over a period of time due to environmental degradation by bacteria etc. This invention was the process of transforming a novel idea into reality, which took many trials and failures. Forecasting future, Sustainable fashion concerns more than addressing fashion textiles or products.

The World Designer Conclave is an opportunity for fashion designers from around the world to come together and celebrate their shared passion for design. It is a platform for designers to showcase their skills, exchange ideas, and push the boundaries of what is possible in the world of fashion. As the largest and leading community of fashion designers in the world, the Word Designing Forum is committed to supporting and promoting the art of fashion design, and the World Designer Conclave is just one of the many ways in which it is achieving this goal.

This gathering of creative minds is expected to bring about new changes in the fashion industry, as designers collaborate to create innovative designs that blend traditional techniques with modern sensibilities. After conclave, World Designer Forum promises a celebration of the vibrant cultural heritage of India, showcasing the very best in traditional craftsmanship and modern design in National Designer Award 2023.

Ankush Anmai’s WDF believe that this platform can be helpful to present the rich culture and heritage of the country to gather the creative, innovative and determined people together under a roof. We are associated with fashion institute and all level fashion designers and now we are encouraging them to work with Indian handmade fabrics. By this initiative we are developing an interest for the handmade fabric from the ground level. It is also be in favor for the weavers and the artisans once the fashion designer will start focusing on developing the trending designs on Indian Handmade fabrics it will give the boost to the maker (Weavers and Artisans), designer and buyer.