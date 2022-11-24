Geeta Phogat launches ‘Nirbhik’ program for self-defense of girls

Mrs. Geeta Phogat, CWG Gold Medalist launched 'Nirbhik' program in Kota through Aanya Foundation in Nov’22.

Through this program self-defense and martial arts training will be given to students from Girl’s Government schools in Kota. Aanya foundation has been forefront in the field of women upliftment and female education. Registered in the city of Kota, for many years foundation has been imparting training and education to women in cities and villages. Education plays an important role in upliftment of an individual. Good education has life changing effect, and it is the only means through which scores of women and girl child can be made self-reliant. It gives one confidence to face the challenges of world.

For overall development along with education there is a need to impart physical education and self-defense training. This is another area where a comprehensive training for women is required and has been lacking for many years. Considering the recent spate of violence against women, it makes more sense to train them in self-defense. Every girl child should understand that they can be strong and safe through proper mindset and physical activity.

'Nirbhik' is an ambitious project to impart self-defense training to more than 3,000 girls studying from 6th to 12th standard. Aanya foundation had been preparing for a long time and finally the program is launched. To prepare for this program 20 best coaches were hired. They have specially devised the training course which can give more impact in short duration. Coaches will share best self defense tips which are beginner friendly. The training will be given through both online and offline mode. High quality videos of training sessions will be created and uploaded on media channels of Aanya Foundation so that it can reach more girls. The training is free of charge and focus is to train girls who are not from privileged background.

Aanya Foundation is headed by Ms. Anjali Birla. She has been engaging with many young people for social initiatives. “In today’s times self-defense is a must for all girls. To live in a better society, you must take steps and create path of your own. Self-defense will give confidence and sense of achievement to many schoolgirls. This is the need of hour” jubilant Anjali said during the launch event. Foundation has roped in Mrs. Geeta Phogat for event who herself is symbol of a strong women. She is the first women wrestler who broke barriers and was qualified for summer Olympic Summer games. Through her achievements she has forged a remarkable path for others to follow. Through Aanya Foundation she wants to motivate girls to take sports and physical education seriously.

Girl’s Government Schools were chosen as place to start the program. Many more schools and colleges will be contacted in different parts of country to take this event further. Aanya Foundation is non-governmental organization that strives to bring positive change in society through its social work. In partnership with Government of India it has rolled out many programs which has impacted many lives. To help with necessities of life, clothes were distributed by foundation to underprivileged children. Through ‘Muskan Bhari Diwali’ toys were distributed to kids in slums. Aanya in collaboration with Vision IAS, started an initiative Sandhan IAS to provide coaching for Civil services exam.

There are many more similar events planned by foundation which will encourage women to take their lives in their own hands.