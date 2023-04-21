Ishita Gupta shared some captivating AI-generated portraits in reel format on her Instagram handle and encouraged her followers to try out the app, stating that the results were "absolutely amazing".

Ishita Gupta

Gen Z supermodel and actor, Ishita Gupta, has been appointed as a global ambassador for Prequel Inc, a US-based technology company that specializes in developing the Prequel mobile application for editing photos and videos with filters and effects. The app has achieved great success, reaching number 1 in the "Photo & Video" category of the US Apple App Store in February 2021.

Ishita Gupta shared some captivating AI-generated portraits in reel format on her Instagram handle and encouraged her followers to try out the app, stating that the results were "absolutely amazing". She also expressed her love for the app's "sorting hat filter", which placed her in her favourite Harry Potter house. Ishita's reel was set to Michael Jackson's iconic song "Beat it," which is a common theme in her reels, as she is a huge fan of the late pop icon.

Prequel is a go-to photo and video editing app for several popular celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Timbaland, and Charlie Puth. Ishita's appointment as a global ambassador for the app is a remarkable achievement, and she is doing an excellent job of representing India on a global scale. It is worth noting that Ishita's bio reads "everyone's fantasy, no one's reality," indicating that her perception about herself is synonymous to the AI fantasy filters, as she is the fantasy any man would love as his reality.

Ishita is currently holidaying with her family in the USA for Easter holidays and is expected to return to London in June. We don’t have any news of the model visiting India as of yet.