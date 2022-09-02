Breaking News
Georgia Follows All Nmc (National Medical Commission) Rules

Updated on: 02 September,2022 02:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Medical Education in Georgia follows the rules of the Government of India. That’s why students are increasingly getting admission in Georgia Country.

The government of India has declared that the 1st rule of the Gazette is 54 months of MBBS course, and the 2nd rule is 12 months of Internship, which is compulsory. In 3rd rule, the English language is the medium of study. And 4th very important rule is the license for students to practice or the degree they are registered with. All Georgian Universities automatically follow all these rules.


 

Georgia has a Study pattern of 5.8 years and a total of 360 Credit programs. Students get 12 months of Internship after that. When students complete their Internship in Georgia, they are licensed in that country according to their Ministry of Labour and Ministry of Health regulations.


 

Therefore, all the rules and regulations imposed by our Indian government on 18 November 2021 are followed in Georgia. Students feel safe in Georgia. There is No Corruption and Secure and High-quality education. Semi-Government and Government universities Practical in Top standard Hospitals also provide various options to students. So, students always wish to take admission to Georgia. Georgia is an Olympic country as well as Corruption free country.

 

One of the safest countries worldwide, Georgia is in the top 10 list of the Top safest countries in the world. The city of Tbilisi in Georgia is recognized as amongst the Top 20 Travel cities, so Indian students are getting admission to large numbers of Semi- government and Government institutions.

This information has been given by Managing Di

 

