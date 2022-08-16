Get Free Bonus Tokens From Persystic Token If You Missed The Dip Of Solana And Cardano

The crypto market has always been on a roller coaster ride. Especially in the recent market crash backed by economic downturn and pandemic-led inflation worldwide, almost all cryptocurrencies had their new all-time lows.

Many individuals as well as institutions tried to catch the opportunity and bought the dips. But there were still many who couldn't catch up with the market dump and now regret missing out on the opportunity. Talking about Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) as two popular cryptocurrencies, many institutions are waiting for their ultimate pump to sell off the reserves they have in them.

But many people are still looking for an alternative to these two, as the market seems to be recovering after months of a red run. However, a new crypto project Persystic Token (PSYS) , is under its development and soon to launch with its bonus rewards to have a look at. So, let's dive into all three of these cryptocurrencies to see what makes them special followed by the bonus options that the Persystic Token (PSYS) offers.

Solana (SOL) - The Speedy Cryptocurrency

Solana (SOL) is one of the most popular blockchain platforms for NFTs and decentralized applications (DApps). It claims to be the Ethereum-killer, due to its impressively fast transaction speeds and low costs compared to the Ethereum blockchain, which has a heavy gas fee.

Solana (SOL) works on a novel Proof of History (PoH) consensus system developed by its founder Anatoly Yakovenko. The project and its coin SOL were officially released in 2020 by Solana Labs and it gained popularity to rank among the top 10 cryptocurrencies based on its market cap in just a year.

Cardano (ADA) - The Innovative Platform

Cardano (ADA) is the native token of the Cardano blockchain network. It is a blockchain platform based on the Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus system.

Founded by the famous Charles Hoskinson, who was one of the co-founders of the popular Ethereum blockchain network, the Cardano blockchain aims to allow innovators and visionaries to come up with DApps and innovations that bring about positive change in the world.

Persystic Toke (PSYS) - The New Crypto To Watch Out For

According to the team's claim, Persystic Token (PSYS) is one of the world's first decentralized social network that works on helping its community members make an additional income. The platform uses the idea of Swiss democracy as the basis of its governance.

Persystic Token (PSYS) will serve as the native currency of the ecosystem. It works as the primary unit of account on the Persystic network. Built as a BEP-20 token, PSYS will be used to facilitate transactions of the Persystic Token platform. It is a BSC-compatible token too which will be a popular feature to attract new users.

Users on the platform can use the native token to purchase licenses for different types of content, earn rewards through the Persystic app by sharing material on the platform, or simply convert the token into fiat currency.

Roadmap

The project will be completed in four stages, divided into four quarters of 2022. Here are the major development plans in each stage:

Q1 2022

Whitepaper project kickoff

MVP Dev Start V1.0 Catalog

Launch of the Website

Q2 2022

Launch of the Wallet

Development of the first business models

BM integration in the platform

Close Beta

Q3 2022

Public Beta

PoC

Go live MVP

Go Live 1.0

Token Integration

Q4 2022

Go-Live 1.0

Token Integration

Release 1.5

Tokenomics of Persystic Token (PSYS)

As the native currency of the Persystic Token ecosystem, PSYS has a total supply of 3.000.000.000 tokens. The initial price of the Persystic Token (PSYS) will be $0.0009, with a vesting period of at least two months. It is a deflationary token, which means the total supply will keep reducing whenever a decided amount of PSYS is burnt and taken out of circulation permanently.

Persystic Token (PSYS) aims to build a one-of-its-kind decentralized social networking app, that will help users not only engage with each other and have quality time but also generate income by sharing content on the platform. It will be a secure and decentralized application running on IoT (Internet of Things) and IoP (Internet of People) concepts. PSYS will fuel the ecosystem with its deflationary supply that will increase its value over time.

Now comes the bonus part that pushes a crypto enthusiast to purchase Persystic Token (PSYS) if he has missed out on the popular ones in the recent market dump. Well, if you just refer the token to a friend, both of you will get a $25 bonus reward if your friend buys $50 worth of PSYS tokens. Moreover, if you purchase the token with USDT TRC-20, you'll get an additional 15% PSYS tokens as a bonus reward.

