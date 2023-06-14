Get Inside the Game with EssentiallySports

Founded in 2014 by three passionate engineering graduates, EssentiallySports has rapidly gained recognition for its insightful reporting, analysis, and captivating storytelling.

In the dynamic landscape of startups, securing funding is often considered crucial for growth and success. However, one brand's unique approach to navigating the competitive world of sports media has captured our attention. EssentiallySports (ES), a global media house based in India, has defied the norm by adopting a bootstrapping strategy for over nine years. This remarkable feat has not only propelled ES to a staggering user base of 120 million but has also garnered significant recognition.

Founded in 2014 by three passionate engineering graduates, EssentiallySports has rapidly gained recognition for its insightful reporting, analysis, and captivating storytelling. While based in India, the media house has catered exclusively to the American audience, reshaping the way fans engage with their favorite teams, players, and events. The brand is redefining the fan experience and uncovering the unique perspectives that make sports truly come alive.

According to Jaskirat Arora, Co-Founder and Content Lead at EssentiallySports, the pursuit of funding can sometimes be an inefficient use of valuable time and energy. While many entrepreneurs dedicate significant efforts to securing investment and refining their pitch, Arora believes that redirecting that same time and effort towards market analysis and understanding audience needs can yield more fruitful results.

Be it the high-octane action of UFC and NASCAR to the excitement of NBA, NFL, eSports, and beyond, the brand has very well captured the pulse of America's favorite sports celebrities with a vast readership. The brand ensures that fans from all corners of the sporting world can find content tailored to their interests.

The fresh take on sports coverage, with a fan's perspective at its core, is something new and interesting. As a digital-first media house, the brand has leveraged technology to create an immersive experience for readers, keeping them hooked with its seamless blend of articles, videos, interviews, and interactive features.

During the early years when ES was still in its nascent stage as a blog, Arora acknowledges the remarkable dedication and passion of their team of writers, editors, and developers, who willingly volunteered their expertise. It was their shared love for sports that brought them together, creating a strong foundation for ES to flourish.

This collective commitment to the vision of ES, driven by their genuine enthusiasm for sports, laid the groundwork for the brand's subsequent growth and success. They understand the power of engagement and interaction, offering fans a platform to connect, share opinions, and participate in vibrant discussions. It’s like a virtual arena where fans can come together, celebrate their favorite sports celebrities, and form connections.

The ongoing support from fans reflects the enduring impact of EssentiallySports and its ability to captivate audiences with its fresh approach to sports journalism.