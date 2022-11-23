Get Involved With These Three Cryptos This Black Friday: Big Eyes Coin, XRP And Solana

Undoubtedly, this year has been sporadic for the crypto market due to frequently occurring crashes.

Similarly, the economy has been equally suffering, with the Bank Of England declaring the country to fall into the longest recession in 100 years in the United Kingdom. Despite this uncertainty in fiat finances and crypto, people’s interest in cryptocurrencies remains prominent.

The annual Black Friday sale is quickly approaching, with people looking to get the latest deals on products. Here are three cryptocurrencies that are worth looking into this Black Friday: Big Eyes Coin (BIG) , XRP (XRP) and Solana (SOL).

Big Eyes Coin Raises 10.26 Million In Presale

The debuting meme token known as Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has had an emphatic impact on the crypto market since it arrived in mid-2022. BIG was created to transfer affluence into the decentralised finance (DeFi) ecosystem while conserving an important part of the world’s environment, the sea. Big Eyes Coin aims to accomplish protecting the sea by integrating a 5% charity wallet and allocating a percentage of its total supply to ocean sanctuaries.

Big Eyes Coin has drawn the attention of crypto fanatics from its debut owing to its charming avatar, a distinct cat with enormous pupils fashioned in an anime/manga style. Its popularity has grown due to the endorsements of various major influencers, including Ieda Wobeto, Gino Assereto, and StormzETH. As a result of the public advocation for BIG, the meme coin rapidly garnered 53,300 Twitter followers. Big Eyes Coin has now raised USD 10.26 million in stage six of its presale, and it will almost surely exceed that target if its extensive promotional campaign continues.

XRP Remains Green As Black Friday Approaches

The XRP (XRP) price forecast remains optimistic, having found quick support at USD 0.3460. The XRP coin had been heading upward for many days, but it was unable to continue that pace, sliding from a high of USD 0.3920 to a low of USD 0.3200. The growing use of XRP-powered solutions could aid cryptocurrency development and growth even further. However, according to Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, these are not the conference's sole announcements, and there will be more. At the same time, the company's SEC lawsuit is coming to an end, which is equally significant.

XRP is widely recognised as a permissionless, decentralised open-source technology. The benefits of cryptocurrency include its low cost, speed, scalability, and inherent greenness. XRP is one of the top ten cryptocurrencies that has not had a loss in price, value, or market capitalization in the recent week, showing that it is a solid cryptocurrency investment.

Solana Is Down But Not Out

According to data presented on CoinMarketCap , Solana (SOL) is now selling for less than USD 12, down 96% from its highest price. It has suffered a significant blow as a result of the collapse of FTX, which has lost 75% of its value. Solana is a decentralised crypto-computing platform that aims for rapid transaction speeds. Solana, like Ethereum, is both a money and a flexible platform for running decentralised applications (dapps) ranging from Degenerate Apes to the Serum decentralised exchange (or DEX).

Its key innovation is its speed, which is achieved by a collection of revolutionary technologies, including a consensus mechanism called proof-of-history (PoH). Solana can process around 50,000 transactions every second, whereas Ethereum can only process 15 or fewer. SOL has fallen about 24% in the previous 24 hours. This is twice as challenging as the rest of the market but not as bad as FTT, which has lost 75% of its value. Despite going through a time of disarray, Solana is to be one of the most eminent cryptocurrencies in the market, currently being ranked sixteenth on CoinMarketCap .

