Get Set To Revolutionize Your Beauty And Health Routine With Minature's Farm-To-Door Herbal Supplements And Beautycare Products

MINATURE is a brand born from natural roots and is on a quest to cherish the goodness of nature and bring its most authentic gifts to mankind in the form of oils, herbal powders, extracts, and much more.

Despite the widespread belief that nature provides everything needed to maintain physical and mental well-being both, its miraculous advantages are often overlooked. Nearly all beauty and even pharmaceutical brands are switching to products made with natural ingredients to better self-care, resulting from the recent changes in the beauty industry and the increasing trend towards "all natural." However, the majority of these products lack authenticity, to begin with, or are processed and lose their potential benefits. MINATURE is aware of this and, as a result, is committed to using its product range to offer the best possible solution.

The brand aims to honour the goodness of nature and its sources while offering its customers a wide range of premium, all-natural products. The brand wants to make Indian herbs known for their potency around the globe and to associate MINATURE with herbs.

The man behind the brand

A nature-lover, Sunil Kumar Jain established MINATURE to shed light on the numerous untapped resources for self-care that surround us. Herbal medicines have always held a special place in Sunil's heart because he comes from a Marwari family with a rich heritage and strong cultural ties that use herbs and home remedies. Due to his in-depth familiarity with natural herbs and their therapeutic uses, he visits local farmers, inspects their produce, and then directly delivers it to their customers. In this manner, the brand that launched in 2017 aims to increase global access to harvests from Indian lands. MINATURE only procures and offers the best herbs, powders, and extracts. The brand's main objective is getting people back in touch with themselves and Mother Nature.

Products and USPs

MINATURE provides chemical-free, vegan products that are entirely natural. The company is truly Indian and sells herbal powders, extracts, and oils that are unadulterated and obtained from farmers directly, giving customers access to these products in their most natural state. MINATURE is cruelty-free due to its unique love of the environment. The company takes all appropriate measures to support this cause because it understands its responsibility to give back to society and the environment.

MINATURE’s steps for the betterment of society & nature

From empowering local women through employment to providing financial assistance, the brand manufactures & delivers a sophisticated and environmentally conscious product line.

The Asarwa, Ahmedabad brand factory specialises in creating herbal powders, capsules, tablets, and beauty clays that are tailored to the individual tastes of our clients. We give local women meaningful employment opportunities by processing our products in accordance with consumer demands, empowering them to achieve financial independence and self-sufficiency.

Women have been denied opportunities to work and grow as individuals for many years; Sunil Kumar Jain is proud to have contributed to their economic and social empowerment by providing them with employment.

MINATURE is your next step towards living a healthy lifestyle and contributing to society. Check out its natural high-quality product line right now!