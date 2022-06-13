Breaking News
Get to know about Varun Katoch well known personality and an entrepreneur Varun Katoch founded Runway Lifestyle and made it a success

Varun Katoch was born on 6th July, and his birthplace is Delhi. Varun Katoch is the co-founder of Runway Lifestyle.

Updated on: 13 June,2022 05:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Varun Katoch was born on 6th July, and his birthplace is Delhi. Varun Katoch is the co-founder of Runway Lifestyle.

Get to know about Varun Katoch , well-known personality, and an entrepreneur Varun Katoch founded Runway Lifestyle and made it a success.


He is continuously making a name for himself in the business industry with his business skills. Varun’s passion for diversifying business led him to the business world, and then, he has never looked back. He is creating an empire of his own by working effectively. He believes in intelligent investments. He believes in diversified business ventures; that’s why he made him one successful name in the entrepreneurial field.

Runway Lifestyle is a Film, Fashion, and Events Production Services Company dedicated to helping you produce your Film and Television Project, Find Crew and Resources, plan and manage a project. End Run: A tribute to the IAF, a short film inspired by the events from Balakot, has been represented by Runway Lifestyle. Varun Katoch is the co-producer of this film. Many famous artists and models are a part of the Runway Lifestyle. Many other artists such as Jasmin Basin Kajal Agarwal, Amy Jackson, Esha Gupta, Mahira Sharma, and many more are part of Runway Lifestyle.




Varun is an amazingly talented person who breaks into new businesses with ease. A very resourceful and diligent person who is an asset to sales. He has built all this by himself with the help of this talent, and it’s a huge thing.


