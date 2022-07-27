Get your daily dose of laughter only at Comedy Culture

Memes are the first thing we wake to and the last thing we sleep by. Is your day even normal without those snarky and ridiculous Bollywood dialogue memes? Because ours isn't! Unlike newspaper readers, we start our day by giggling at the memes of Comedy Culture. Their filmy punches captioned to our life situations are so crazy and highly relatable! Oh God, we can't get over this meme page.

Comedy Culture, as the name says, creates content that makes you laugh until you cry. WARNING!! Once you are hooked to this page, there is no going back!!!

From trending "Dekh Raha Hai Vinod" to "Gangs of Wasseypur dialogues", they have the art to perfectly club our life scenarios with these filmy dialogues. Their memes are not only funny but highly relatable; you can't help but hit the share button and send it to all your friends.

To be honest, Comedy Culture is a "dose of dhamaka" in our boring lives. Each meme of this page will want to say Kajol's "Tussi Bade Mazakiya Ho" dialogue. Trust us! They will hit you like a truck! This is why their memes go viral so quickly. As soon as Comedy Culture posts a meme, it's all over the internet within a few minutes. 90% of their content gets viral! Such crazies are netizens for Comedy Culture memes. It would be the best meme page that you have ever come across.

Not to mention, each post receives over 50k likes, and their reels easily receive over a million views. Do you see how many people find their content relatable and hilarious? Comedy Culture was founded by Aryan Bhasin and was co-founded by Pratik Agrawal, Janak Bhanushali, and Yajinn Sharma in the year 2019. These four heroes have taken the responsibility to diffuse the laughing gas at everyone's home.

Speaking about the reason behind starting this meme page, founder Aryan Bhasin says, "While the meme culture was already a trend, I wanted to boost this culture and bring more authentic content to people. That's when the idea of Comedy Culture came to light. And we are glad that people loved and are still appreciating our content." Well, don't consider yourself viral until you're on Comedy Culture. They boost your digital image and do everything that involves Bollywood. Bollywood is their true love!

What are you still doing here? Comedy Culture has posted a new meme and it's freaking hilarious. Go check it out now on Instagram at @comdeyculture.in