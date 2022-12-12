Getamix premixes set to dominate the cocktail market

India has been home to some very creative bartenders who introduced invigorating cocktail mixes to connoisseurs.

Traditionally, you have to visit a bar if you want to enjoy cocktails. Getamix is now setting a trend of mixing cocktail at home. They have introduced a range of exotic premixes for cocktails. Their premixes are prepared by natural and nature-identical ingredients that are responsibly sourced from international markets. Getamix wants to target the premium segment of cocktail aficionados who know the importance of a good cocktail. You don’t need to drive down to local fancy bar to savour adroitly prepared mixes. Getamix wants you to have a bar at your home where you can just mix, stir, and sip cocktails you love.

Cocktail market in India has been growing at almost 21% y-o-y growth. This growth is primarily driven by Indian youth who, thanks to more disposable income, do not want to consume just alcohol but want to try out new cocktails. Post 2019, pandemic had hit pause button over this growth. Lockdowns impacted restaurants and bars a lot. But this pandemic lead to growth in another area. People now started to mix cocktails at their home. Mixing cocktail at home is now in vogue in many places. People want to chill out in their cosy home as they enjoy their drink with friends.

Initially people tried their hand mixing various alcohols. For many it turned out to be a tedious process. It also led to good wastage of alcohol, juices etc . Journey from being an amateur mixologist to being an expert is not easy. This is where Getamix turned out to be a blessing for cocktail lovers. Along with having refreshing taste and aromatic flavour, what sets Getamix apart is its user-friendly preparation. Just open the sachets, mix it with alcohol and water, and your cocktail is ready. You can carry its sachets in your pockets and prepare cocktail anywhere. There is no need to clutter your shelf with various bottles of alcohols. Getamix saves space and can be carried along.

Due to its unique offering, in a short time Getamix has grown to occupy a sweet spot of a premium premix cocktail brand. Being customer centric, Company is very particular about its ingredients since it is selling at premium. All ingredients and formulations are checked internally and must pass strict quality tests. The premixes deliver elevated tastes, elevated experiences, and elevated enjoyment - a taste of the high life.