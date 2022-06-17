Girl of impeccable talent -Megha Dang

Megha Dung signs a contract with Life 247 Films, to do 10 more films!

Recently, her short film Hamdard was released on Life247Films on YouTube owned by Santosh Gupta, in which Megha Dang was seen in the lead along with Mahi Deshpande and Subuhi Joshi. Mahi Deshpande is quite famous on Instagram N 12 Millions on Takatak and Subuhi Joshi has done a lot of shows, one of her comedy shows on Star Life OK Channel has been very popular.

This film is directed by Kamya Pandey who has directed 6 short movies for Santosh Gupta's channel Life247films on YouTube. Santosh Gupta was in search of an emotional story that would touch the heart of the audience, so he loved when this simple story was narrated to him by his director Kamya Pandey N writer.

Recently Santosh Gupta started his production house Made in India Pictures, where he is producing short films web series for different OTT platform N songs.

Soon Life 247 Films is also going to start its own music vertical where we will be able to listen and watch a wide variety of different songs which are produced by Santosh Gupta.

Santosh Gupta has been in the industry for 15 years and has given his actors To All big television shows, his celebrity management company Pinnacle celebrity Management is quite famous in the industry and is celebrated for the diverse selection of artists.

But he himself wanted to make his contact due to being very creative, that's why he started it with YouTube channel.

Mr. Santosh Gupta Have A Vision n To Move Further He is Diversifying Himself into Productions n Bringing All his creativity & content in front of People from His own YouTube channel.

The film's lead Megha Dung is an actor, dancer and model. Since childhood, she was interested in literature, drama, art and dance along with studies. She was influenced by Khichdi drama in the seventh grade, wrote a play, directed it and also played the role of Melessa masi.

In school and college, she participated in many plays and was always a high achiever.

Megha Dung is also a great writer due to her proficiency in literature. She has written 12 Advertisements so far and has also developed web series for a production house. But she wants to keep her main focus in acting. So she collaborate with This production house Made In India Pictures .

We can find more good short films on Life 247 Films YouTube channel run by Santosh Gupta's production house Made in India Pictures. With this we're all in for a great time!

