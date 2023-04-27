GIVA Launches India’s First Jewellery Experience Centre in Pune Ethical Gold and Diamond Jewellery to be Showcased Pune, India

GIVA, India’s fastest-growing fine jewellery brand, opened its first Jewellery Experience Centre at Phoenix Market City in Viman Nagar, Pune.

GIVA Store

The store, which was inaugurated on Saturday, offers customers a unique, first-of-its-king interactive shopping experience featuring premium 14K and 18K-hallmarked gold designs with ethical diamonds.

The inauguration of this store was marked by a special event, attended by popular television star Kavita Kaushik and other notable social influencers from the city. Visitors had a lively meet and greet with the celebrities while also whole-heartedly participating in the many interactive games organised by GIVA. All the winners were presented with surprise gift hampers.

“We at GIVA are thrilled to bring our fine jewellery collection to Pune with the opening of our first store in the city,” said GIVA CEO and co-founder, Ishendra Agarwal. “Our focus on innovation and customer satisfaction is at the core of everything we do. We are excited to offer this city a unique shopping experience that is unlike any other,” he added.

"As a brand, we take pride in creating designs that not only look beautiful but also make our customers feel confident and special. With the launch of our first Jewellery Experience Centre in Pune, we are excited to showcase our range of fine jewellery designs made with ethical diamonds and gold. Our aim is to provide a unique, interactive shopping experience to our customers and help them create cherished memories with our jewellery. We look forward to continuing to innovate and expand our brand across India." said Nikita Prasad, Co-founder of GIVA

L to R- Kavita Kaushik, Nikhita Prasad Co-Founder GIVA

GIVA’s commitment to ethical practices is reflected in its use of conflict-free, ethical diamonds, ensuring customers enjoy their jewellery with a clear conscience. The brand also offers a range of designs in sterling silver including oxidised silver, gold, and rose gold plated jewellery.

The jewellery market in India is growing at a steady rate of 5-6 % annually and is expected to reach $100 billion by 2025. As one of India's largest fine jewellery brands, GIVA is well-positioned to capture a significant portion of this market by offering high-quality, accessible-to-all ethical diamond jewellery for all occasions.

With over 40 operational stores across the country and plans to expand to 100 stores pan India by December 2023, GIVA is committed to providing its customers with exquisite jewellery that complements their daily look and helps make special moments even more memorable.