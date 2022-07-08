Give a makeover to your door with the stylish door handles from IndianShelf

IndianShelf – one of India’s leading online platforms that specializes in a variety of home décor products presents its new range of door & cabinet handles. Created by skilled craftsmen from across the country, these door handles are easy to install, have gone through strict quality checks and are available at different prices

With options ranging from ceramic to glass to jute, simple designs, vintage art and peacock pull designs; the wide range of handles available at IndianShelf are simple extraordinary. These door handles are practical to use and can enliven the overall decors of the house or doors/gates where they are being installed. The demand for stylish & unique door handles in different material in particular has increased in recent times.

Seeing the demand for stylized handles, there are a lot of options being offered by IndianShelf. In brass door pull handles, there are plenty of designs inspired from Indian motifs, mythology & figurines that are extremely popular. The dancing figure handle, sitar shape inspired handles, animals & reptile handles are perfect for ant décor, ensuring that they are made with premium quality and sophisticated technology.

There has also been an increase in demand of Jute & wood handles that add a rustic touch to the surface. The resin handles are also much in demand. The impressive selection of handmade knobs focused on designs and has been crafted with perfect meticulousness and quality.

“For the last couple of years, we have been seeing demand for new variety of handles in metal, jute & other materials. The customers are looking for something unique all the time and we have managed to offer that. We work with the best craftsmen from all over India who work with our design philosophy and create functional & unique handles” says Mr Kshitij Gupta, Indianshelf.

About IndianShelf

IndianShelf is an online platform for home décor products that are made from traditional techniques, skills and hand-based processes. It ensures that the roots of all its products lie in traditional Indian Arts. The company links over 5,000 craft based rural producers to modern urban markets, thereby creating a base for skilled, sustainable rural employment, and preserving India's traditional handicrafts in the process.





Indianshelf aims at connecting buyers directly to the craftsmen so that they can work together in a very economical and effective way.

Indianshelf promotes green products, our products are natural, craft based, contemporary, and affordable.

For more information please visit https://www.indianshelf.in/