Glantor X Honoured the Winners of Future Leaders

Glantor X is a critically acclaimed news platform which is highly regarded by all of its readers. It is the source of Junk-Free news for India.

It includes business, politics, sports, entertainment, opinion and lifestyle content. Information isn’t owned by anyone and shouldn’t be confined to a group and this has been the driving force behind Glantor X. It intends to make people aware about anything they are interested in. It’s motto is “The real news sells itself” and it justifies their growth and reputation.

Apart from its industrial growth, it is also greatly recognised for its initiatives on philanthropic front. It has pioneered numerous social initiatives and campagins and stood as a role model for numerous players in the field. It’s initiative to appreciate the hard-working, under-recognized people of our nation received great appraise. As a part of this campaign, it went on to identify and honor the people who led a new trend in our society. People who aren’t confined by the social boundaries, who aren’t scared by the challenges, who aren’t belittled by the societal comments deserve to be appreciated. Such people are being honored with ‘Glantor X Future Leaders 2023’. The list of ‘Glantor X Future Leaders 2023’ winners has been released.

The winners are Shravan Shetty, Mayur Nandan, Dr. Uttaam Siinghal, K.B.S. Venkat Sai, Rohit Dua Patel, Pausali Mukherjee, Akash Jaiswal, Dr. C. Vijayalaxmi, Dr. Thejo Kumari Amudala, Dr. Sumit Sunilkumar Goel, Sachin Yashwant Shigwan, Dr. Chumki Neogi, Hidaytullah Saiyed, Muskaan Jain, Dr. G. Sudha, Sakshi Raghav, Debasis Senapaty, Anuj Lal, Author Ridhima Joshi, Shan Moondra, Dr. Joseph K J, Ankit Nishchal, Karimpuzha Raman, Dr. Lanka Mahesh, Prajesh Kumar Jha, Ashutosh H. Gujarathi, Anju Srivastava, Sanjeev Kumar Tyagi, Parul Mathur Saxena, Nimal Raghavan, Adepu Shivasai, Dr. Dhanasekar B, Dr. Sumit G. Gandhi, Attorney Manish Jadhav, Sonal Garg, Sujoyita pal, Kanika Sood Sharma, Deepak Goyal (Jindaram Exports), Gumjum Haider, Prashitha G, K R Venkatesh, Leena Joshi, Dr. Geetanjali Jadhav, Dr. Bharat Dave, Asha Venkataramani, Mr. Anoop Kumar Gupta superimo, Dr. Rohan N Bartake, Sabareesan Palaniswamy, Sanjam Singh, Gopal Sahai, Sukriti Singh, Dr. Shreyoshi Bhaumick, Dr. Prathama Desai, Colonel Rohit Dev, Charu Smita, Prarthen Advait Hidadugikar, Nelson Paul, Anshina Jain, Dr. Priyadharshini Thambiraj, Sanjog Patnaik, Sanjay Kumar Sharma, Amitesh Pandey, Dr. Aashish A Mathesul, Vijayaraghavan R, Prabhjot Chadha, Drijesh Patel, Dipankar Verma, Mamta singh, Abha Maryada Banerjee, Dr. Payel Biswas Soo, Arun Kumar Tripathi, Shivendra Srivastava, Prajna Mohanty, Ishita Arora, Ankit Jain, Rajat Sharma, Nidhi Gupta and Dr. Ajay Kumar.