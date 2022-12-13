Global Aerospace and Research Startup to Go Live on Wefunder

A startup that aims to disrupt a variety of industries is looking to do an equity crowdfunding campaign on the popular site Wefunder.

That startup is Stark Drones. Stark Drones works on a variety of different highly advanced technologies aimed at disrupting telecom and infrastructure as industries. Some of these technologies can range from various implementations of a LoRaWAN® gateway, to Underwater and Aquatic Wireless Networks to a Decentralized Grid. Stark Drones also done an internet balloon launch and worked on developing a space plane.

Stark Drones was founded in 2018 by Andrew Magdy Kamal and is currently starting out its larger team of innovators looking to change the world. Many of the things that Stark Drones may accomplish will be possible because of crowdsourced innovation and disruptive models of scaling. Stark Drones is also looking to implement various advanced manufacturing techniques, especially in the world of additive manufacturing.

Stark Drones is also working on various forms of green tech, including compressed air energy storage and water harvesting devices. They want to build technology that benefits humanity and takes care of the environment. A big implementation of what they want to do with aquatic and underwater networks is oceanic monitoring and looking for things such as harmful phosphorous run-ons or algae blooms. The campaign they have been working on is at https://www.wefunder.com/starkdrones .

In relation to their crowdfunding campaign, they have the following disclosure:

We are 'testing the waters' to gauge investor interest in an offering under Regulation Crowdfunding. No money or other consideration is being solicited. If sent, it will not be accepted. No offer to buy securities will be accepted. No part of the purchase price will be received until a Form C is filed and only through Wefunder’s platform. Any indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind.