Global technology with experts from Mumbai, now available at Mira IVF, Indore

The experts from Lilawati Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, the epicentre of modern medicine in all the areas of medical sciences, have been bought to you here at Mira IVF in the central location of Indore.

With these experts available at Mira IVF, Indore, every month, we have made global sciences available to you.

"Mira IVF has excellent and top-notch technology with the best sperm selection and superior fertilisation procedures for success through IVF. The high success rate and happy stories shared by the moms and dads are simply a response to the high-quality facilities provided," said Dr Saima Qureshi, Managing Director, Mira IVF.

Dr Shailendra Mahimkar from Bloom IVF, Lilawati Hospital, Mumbai, made his first visit to Mira IVF and talked about its excellent establishments, well-trained experts and astounding pregnancy rates, providing a perfect solution for infertility. Good news for our readers suffering from infertility, Dr Mahimkar would be available with his expertise from Mumbai to bring the cutting-edge treatment at Mira IVF, Indore.

"Our patients are our top priority at Mira IVF, which is why we focus on what is the best for you. Our lab has all the modern IVF technologies to facilitate our promise. We try to engage the best of the minds at your service," Dr Saima Qureshi rightly says.

Dr Sudesh Kamat, the nation's senior-most specialist embryologist and a part of the nation's first ICSI baby, brings his expertise directly from Lilawati Hospital to Indore. With him comes hope for everyone trying to feel the bliss of parenthood for long.

"Mira IVF is fortunate to cater to the needs of our patients with nothing but the best. With this, we bring some of the most exclusive minds to Indore's bay, and with their presence, every cloud has a silver lining, and so does Indore, Globally," says Dr Samir H. Khan.

This is not only a hope for the future parents but also for Indore, which is now catering to some of the city's best minds. Mira IVF offers exceptional services and solutions to infertility. From IVF, ICSI and Surrogacy to Semen and Egg freezing. Everyone has hope with the facilities, right minds, and cutting-edge laboratories.