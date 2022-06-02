Glow X Grow: A Revolutionary Brand In The Nutraceutical Space

Dr. Suyomi Shah, the formulator of Glow x Grow is without a doubt one of the most influential dermatologists with over half a million followers on Instagram alone

Glow X Grow

18 months into research and development later, Dr. Suyomi Shah, popularly known as Dr. Su launched her first product named “Glow x Grow”. It combines the best of 38 global ingredients into a powerhouse blend that makes up the perfect nutrition profile. Glow x Grow is now the most raged product in the nutraceutical category at the moment and the community seems to love all things about the brand.

Dr. Suyomi Shah, the formulator of Glow x Grow is without a doubt one of the most influential dermatologists with over half a million followers on Instagram alone. Dr. Su is on a mission to help people around the world with skin and hair issues with her proven holistic approach.

Glow x Grow has met the highest standards of nutrition, making it a one-of-a-kind product in the nutraceutical market. The brand believes healthy food can taste amazing and eating healthy doesn’t have to be boring at all. Also, the brand believes real ingredients make a real difference!

The ingredients that go into Glow x Grow are handpicked by farmers to maximize nutrition. The ingredients range from an array of berries to powerful greens, to ancient ingredients like ginseng & ashwagandha, to a few other exotic fruits and vegetables. It's the ingredients that truly made Glow x Grow a hero product.

Dr. Su’s 5-a-day rule, which has been widely accepted states that you must consume your Probiotics, 13 essentaial Vitamins, Anti-oxidants, Fiber, and Minerals daily to rejuvenate and maintain your skin and hair health. The powerhouse blend was meticulously crafted keeping these top five essential nutrients in mind. 38 ingredients, 5 essential nutrients all in a single sachet.

With 111 proven benefits, Glow x Grow is heavily backed by science. It is proven to help with acne, inflammation, anti-aging, dull & damaged skin, and maintains overall skin health. Research has shown it helps with hair growth, hair strengthening, hair thinning, and frizzy and damaged hair. The product has no added artificial colors or flavors and no added sugars. The 250 ml serving is just 3.5 calories.

Ever since the prelaunch, the Glow x Grow community kept pouring their feedback and they seem to absolutely love the product. From the formulation to packaging, to bringing sustainable cups from crop waste to uplifting farmers and always being a message away for the community, Glow x Grow truly made its mark and is growing aggressively at the moment.