Gluctose Review: Best Supplement to Balance Your Blood Sugar

Searching for supplements to balance your blood sugar? Your search is over! Gluctose has 20 Herbal Extracts for Blood Sugar Support. Let’s dive in and learn more!

According to the World Health Organization, 422 million people worldwide suffer from diabetes, and the disease is responsible for 1.5 million deaths annually. Furthermore, its incidence is rising significantly, making it a major world health problem. Major causes include poor health habits leading to obesity, genetics, and hormonal imbalance.

While medical treatments are available, in recent years there have also been a significant number of research studies showing the potential of the bioactive properties of specific plants and other botanicals in balancing blood sugar and insulin levels to effectively treat the symptoms of type I and type II diabetes mellitus.

There are a number of all-natural supplements on the market which include some of these key ingredients, and Gluctose is a leading brand. It includes 20 powerful organics which have research supporting their efficacy, and in this article, we will go through each one and look at the studies highlighting their anti-diabetes properties.

Diabetes: A Worldwide Health Concern

Diabetes Mellitus is a disease that causes an increase in blood sugar (hyperglycemia) and blood insulin levels (hyperinsulinemia), leading to symptoms like fatigue, frequent urination, numbness and tingling in the hands and feet, unexplained weight loss, dry skin, excess hunger, thirst, and sores that heal more slowly.

There are several types of this chronic metabolic condition: type I, type II, gestational diabetes, neonatal diabetes, steroid-induced diabetes, and maturity-onset diabetes of the young. The primary variations are type I where the body does not make any insulin at all, and type II where the pancreas doesn’t make enough insulin.

Possible causes of diabetes may include genetics, obesity, and hormonal conditions, but following a healthy lifestyle can significantly decrease your chances of developing the disease. There are also a number of medicinal interventions and natural solutions like supplements.

Some of the complications of diabetes without sufficient treatment may include nerve damage, kidney disease, eye conditions, foot disease, and possibly mental health issues.

What is Gluctose?

Made by the highly reputable health and wellness manufacturer Pharmaxa Labs, Gluctose blood sugar is an all-natural supplement with 10 potent, science-backed ingredients. The formula supports optimal blood sugar balance, improves insulin resistance, slows sugar and carbohydrate metabolism, supports glucose metabolism, helps with weight loss, and increases energy levels.

Gluctose is ideal for people who are diabetic or prediabetic. In this review, we’ll examine the research showing the anti-diabetes properties of each of the 20 ingredients to assess the efficacy of Gluctose as a blood sugar balance supplement.

20 Gluctose Ingredients on Its Official Label

Gluctose Reviews on its 20 Ingredients

Reviews of 6 Herbal Extracts in Gluctose for Blood Sugar Support

Licorice Root Extract

The root of the Glycyrrhiza Glabra flowering plant contains amorfrutins, which are natural anti-diabetic agents that balance blood sugar function and improve kidney health. It also includes flavonoids like glabridin and glycyrrhizic acid which may decrease blood glucose and help with weight loss.

A literature review of the research examined the role of glycyrrhizic acid in licorice in helping to manage type II diabetes and its complications, and in particular, looked at the significant evidence showing its efficacy in balancing blood sugar levels and treating the complications associated with type II diabetes mellitus.

Guggul Resin

Derived from the Commiphora Wightii plant guggul is an oily resin with potent anti-diabetic and antioxidant benefits, according to mostly animal studies. Long used in Ayurvedic medicine, guggul resin may lower blood sugar levels, curb cravings for sweet foods, and offer immune-strengthening benefits. It’s an ideal ingredient to include in Gluctose.

A 28-day study using an alloxan-induced diabetes rat model demonstrated the ability of guggul to safely decrease serum glucose levels in rats with diabetes mellitus without impacting the liver, kidney, or adipose tissue. The researchers concluded that this plant was effective in the treatment of diabetes.

Banaba Leaf (Lagerstroemia Speciosa)

The leaves of the Lagerstroemia Speciosa tree contain polyphenols called ellagitannins and a triterpene called corosolic acid which have anti-diabetic properties like lowering blood sugar, lipid, and triglyceride levels. In addition, banaba inhibits the formation of fat cells and molecules for possible weight loss.

A review of the literature indicated the efficacy and safety of banaba leaf and corosolic acid and concluded that these constituents were effective at decreasing blood sugar levels and improving aspects of glucose and lipid metabolism. They also noted powerful antioxidant, antihyperlipidemic, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, antiviral, antineoplastic, and osteoblastic properties.

Juniper Berry

These are the seed cones of the juniper plant, and they are very rich in nutrients and antioxidants like Vitamin C, as well as powerful anti-inflammatory agents. Research indicates that juniper berry may have anti-diabetic properties, and could decrease blood sugar, triglycerides, and HDL cholesterol levels.

In one animal study, diabetic rats were given 250 mg/kg of juniper berries for 24 days. The intervention led to a significant decrease in blood glucose levels and the mortality index, and it prevented the loss of body weight.

Bitter Melon Fruit

This fruit is in the same family as the gourd, and it’s rich in Vitamins A and C, zinc, iron, potassium, and fiber. While studies are mostly on animals at present, it’s a good ingredient for Gluctose because there is evidence to suggest that bitter melon decreases blood sugar levels by improving key markers of blood sugar control like levels of fructosamine and hemoglobin A1c.

One review highlighted the evidence on the phytochemical and pharmacological anti-diabetic and hypoglycaemic effects of bitter melon fruit, and its medicinal potency.

White Mulberry Leaf Extract

The leaves of the Morus Alba plant, white mulberry, have been a remedy in Chinese medicine for centuries. They contain gallic acid, and there’s current research indicating that they have anti-diabetic properties and may balance blood glucose and insulin levels.

A randomized double-blind placebo-controlled study on normal, healthy, non-hypoglycemic adults concluded that mulberry extract improved glucose tolerance and lowered insulin levels. The researchers suggested that it could be a potential target treatment for the prevention of type II diabetes and dysglycaemia.

Reviews of 4 Herbs Powder in Gluctose for Blood Sugar Support

Gymnema Sylvestre Leaf Powder

The Gymnema Sylvestre plant has a long history of use in Ayurvedic medicine for diabetes and other health conditions. Research shows that it blocks glucose uptake which lowers blood sugar levels. It may also increase the production and release of insulin in the pancreas, improve insulin sensitivity, and lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

A systematic review and meta-analysis examining the impact of Gymnema Sylvestre on type II diabetes patients concluded that supplementation with this plant may reduce lipid levels and improve glycemic control.

Cinnamon Bark Powder

Cinnamon bark has anti-diabetic properties and it may decrease both blood sugar and lipid levels. It also has powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits, helping to promote repair and healing in the body, decrease inflammation, and strengthen the immune system. As it’s high in fiber, it can also improve digestive health and suppress appetite for possible weight loss.

A randomized controlled trial looked at adults who fit any prediabetes criteria and gave them 500mg of cinnamon 3 times daily for 12 weeks. They concluded that the supplementation lowered fasting plasma glucose and glucose tolerance and may help slow the progression of prediabetes to type II diabetes.

Cayenne Pepper Fruit Powder

Cayenne pepper is chili pepper, and it contains the bioactive ingredient capsaicin which may effectively lower blood glucose levels and improve insulin sensitivity. They are also high in antioxidants which boost the immune system and promote bodily repair. There’s some evidence that they could speed up the metabolism, promoting fat burning and weight loss.

One study examined the effect of a chili meal on the metabolic parameters of 36 subjects, and they found evidence to suggest that regular consumption of chili could attenuate postprandial hyperinsulinemia.

Yarrow Flowers Powder

Yarrow is the Achillea Millefolium plant, and it has natural polysaccharides called inulin which may help to decrease blood sugar levels. It contains flavonoids that encourage the release of insulin cells from the pancreas. However, the majority of the research studies to date showing the anti-diabetes properties of yarrow were conducted on animals.

A 3-month study on mice examined the effects of yellow supplementation on the metabolic stress induced after a high-fat diet. At the end of the study period, they concluded that yarrow improved fasting glucose levels, enhanced insulin sensitivity, and reduced hypercholesterolemia.

Reviews on 5 Minerals in Gluctose for Blood Sugar Support

Zinc Oxide

The body requires zinc for numerous important functions like building proteins, developing DNA, and supporting a strong immune system. There’s some research that suggests that zinc may have a positive impact on some of the measures of diabetes like blood sugar levels.

A systematic review and meta-analysis discussed the studies on the effect of zinc supplementation on diabetes. Examining the clinical and biochemical parameters they concluded that it improves glycemic control and lipid parameters.

Magnesium Oxide

This is the salt of magnesium, which is used to raise levels of the mineral in the body. It has anti-diabetes properties, as it plays an important role in glucose metabolism and insulin homeostasis. Research indicates that supplementation may improve glycemic control.

A 3-month randomized double-blind placebo-controlled clinical trial on 54 type II diabetes patients concluded that 300mg of magnesium oxide supplementation daily significantly improved fasting blood glucose, blood pressure, and lipid levels.

Vanadium

Vanadium is a trace mineral found in some foods like mushrooms, grain, parsley, and shellfish. It may have anti-diabetes properties, according to animal and some human studies. There’s some evidence that it could improve insulin sensitivity, decrease blood sugar levels, and lower cholesterol in people with type II diabetes.

One review examined existing animal studies and found some support for the anti-diabetes and blood glucose balancing properties of the mineral vanadium.

Chromium

This is an essential mineral that is responsible for regulating insulin levels in the body, and it keeps the blood sugar levels in balance. In addition, it plays a key role in breaking down fats, carbohydrates, and proteins, and chromium may also decrease cholesterol levels.

One study analyzed population data for the United States and confirmed the anti-diabetes properties of chromium. Researchers concluded that individuals who take chromium supplements have a lower risk of developing type II diabetes.

Manganese

This is a trace mineral that exists in several bodily organs like the pancreas, kidney, and liver. It plays a key role in the metabolism of carbohydrates, fats, cholesterol, and glucose. It assists in keeping blood sugar levels balanced, making it helpful for people with diabetes and hypoglycemia.

A study of the general population in Korea examined levels of manganese in people with specific diseases. They concluded that manganese was significantly lower in those with diabetes compared to those without it.

Reviews on 3 Vitamins in Gluctose for Blood Sugar Support

Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid)

Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that supports a strong immune system, protects cells and organs, and may decrease your risk of developing certain chronic conditions. It also helps to enhance chromium uptake, boosting another diabetes-friendly nutrient included in Gluctose. There’s some limited evidence that it may help control blood sugar levels.

A review of the research looked at the evidence from short-term studies and found some support that Vitamin C may help control blood sugar and blood pressure in people with diabetes.

Vitamin B7 (Biotin)

This is a key nutrient that is involved in the breakdown of proteins, fats, and carbohydrates. There’s evidence to indicate that it may play a role in balancing blood sugar in people with diabetes and that low levels of biotin in the body can disrupt blood sugar levels.

A systematic review and meta-analysis examined studies on the effect of biotin supplementation in people with type II diabetes. Researchers found that it may help decrease fasting glucose, cholesterol, and triglycerides, but the results were not strongly significant.

Vitamin E (D-Alpha Tocopheryl Succinate)

Vitamin E is a powerful nutrient and antioxidant included in Gluctose which protects the cells and strengthens the immune system. There’s some evidence that plays a key role in lowering average blood sugar levels and improving insulin resistance in people with diabetes.

A review of the research confirmed Vitamin E’s ability to balance blood sugar and insulin levels in diabetes in studies where supplementation occurred for longer than 10 weeks.

Reviews on 2 Other Gluctose Ingredients

Taurine

Taurine is an amino acid that exists in foods dense in protein, like meat and fish. It supports the metabolism and boosts heart health. Evidence indicates that it may decrease blood sugar and fasting glucose and improve insulin sensitivity in people with diabetes, making it an ideal ingredient to include in Gluctose.

A systematic review and meta-analysis examined studies showing the impact of taurine supplementation on diabetics. It showed that taurine was effective in decreasing glycemic indexes like blood sugar and fasting glucose. They concluded that it has no impact on body composition, lipid levels, or blood pressure.

Alpha Lipoic Acid

This potent antioxidant strengthens immune functioning, and it can abolish some of the free radicals which form as a result of high blood sugar levels in diabetics. This may decrease the pain and numbness related to diabetic neuropathy. ALA is responsible for transforming carbohydrates into energy, and there is evidence to suggest that it lowers blood sugar levels.

One review examined the research on the impact of Alpha Lipoic Acid supplementation on diabetes, and the most powerful result was the alleviation of symptoms related to neuropathy.

Benefits of Gluctose Ingredients

Research shows that they help balance blood sugar and insulin levels

Includes 100% naturally sourced ingredients

Some evidence indicates they promote weight loss

Help slow sugar and carbohydrate absorption

Support enhanced energy levels

Help improve glucose metabolism

Help improve insulin resistance

Where to Buy Gluctose? How to Consume It?

Gluctose is available for purchase exclusively from the manufacturer’s official website, which ensures that you receive the legitimate supplement with every order. The price is very reasonable for the market, and you save money buying in bulk. In addition, American residents get free shipping for orders over $60.

If for some reason you’re not happy with your order, this manufacturer has a generous 60-day money-back guarantee. In terms of dosage, the recommendation is to take 1 capsule with each meal, for a total of 3 daily. Do not consume more than this amount in a 24-hour period under any circumstances.

Glucose is for adults above the age of 18 only and is not for women who are pregnant or breastfeeding. It’s important to check with your physician before taking this supplement to ensure it’s medically suitable.

Conclusion

In summary, there is a wealth of research supporting the efficacy and safety of each of the 20 botanical ingredients in Gluctose, so we are confident that it offers the anti-diabetic benefits claimed by the manufacturer.

Glucose also offers a number of other benefits for general health and immunity that we have not explored in depth in the current analysis, but we may examine these properties and the associated research in subsequent reviews.

It’s important to stress that taking Gluctose should be a compliment to following a healthy lifestyle which includes a nutritious diet, keeping to a healthy weight, and exercising on a regular basis. With these interventions, you have a good chance of keeping your blood sugar levels balanced and decreasing some of the symptoms associated with diabetes.

