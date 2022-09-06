Go Big Or Go Home - Here's What Big Eyes Coin, Ripple, And Unus Sed Leo Have In Store For You!

In 2022 cryptocurrency emerged as a viable option for people in every corner of the globe. It's been over six years since Bitcoin was created.

Still, despite this, it has not slowed down one bit regarding user adoption or new developments. It has gained momentum. In many ways, it has even begun to dominate. With every passing year, crypto enthusiasts can see just how much of an impact digital currencies can have on our lives. There are more than 15,000 cryptocurrencies, so finding the right cryptocurrency can be overwhelming. Overall, cryptocurrencies are known for giving high returns but can turn the tables if you're trading without knowledge.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been up and down, but this past year has been a tale of two halves. The prices went up to Dollar 65,000 and dropped to Dollar 25,000 in just three months. It seems like there's more than just speculation happening regarding cryptocurrency. At the same time, developers and new projects are coming up with innovations set to take place in 2023. Unfortunately, the year 2022 hasn't been lucky for crypto traders as all cryptocurrencies are in a bearish phase. In this situation, looking for alternate cryptocurrencies expected to give massive returns is best.

Over the past few years, meme coins have been getting much attention. New projects are coming up with real-life applications, clear roadmaps, and benefiting users to earn passive income. One of the projects, Big Eyes (BIG) coin, looks like it possesses all attributes and massive profits more than any other cryptocurrency. Big Eyes (BIG) is a new cryptocurrency focusing on the NFT and DeFi ecosystem. A cute Japanese sushi-loving cat symbolizes it. The team aims to shift wealth from the traditional banking system to the DeFi ecosystem while protecting an important part of the financial market.

Big Eyes (BIG)

Big Eyes (BIG) is a brand new, decentralized community-based meme token focused on moving monopolized industries into decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. This platform is building an ecosystem through its thriving ecosystem and intends to make its token wealth generator for users and charitable endeavors. It is undoubtedly the only meme cryptocurrency with the most potential for growth in the crypto space. The meme coin will transfer wealth to its holders through a community-driven approach. It will launch a scalable NFT project while playing a key role in scaling the token.

The project aims to be in the top ten NFT projects list, leveraging blockchain technology and providing a platform for artists worldwide to showcase their talent. Their collective admiration for cats and shared values of being playful, active, and hard to kill will help them bond as a cohesive force. Users will be able to do transactions without paying any fees. However, there will be a 10% tax on NFT transactions. 5% of tax will be allocated to token holders, 4% goes to the original seller of the Non-Fungible Token (NFT), and 1% will be donated to charity organizations working to save the seas. To be a part of this project and inspiring community, follow these three steps to get started:

Make sure you have a Metamask wallet installed on your browser or use one of the wallets supported by “Trust Wallet.” It is recommended to purchase tokens on the desktop for a smoother experience. However, suppose you are purchasing on mobile. In that case, it is recommended to use “Trust Wallet” and connect it to the mobile browser.

Once your preferred wallet is ready, click “Connect Wallet” and select the right option. For mobile wallet apps, select “Wallet Connect.” You will have three options:

Buy ETH with a card

Buy Big Eyes (BIG) with ETH

Buy Big Eyes (BIG with USDT

Once the presale is ended, you will be able to claim your tokens. The team will give more information closer to the time. You will need to visit the main site https://bigeyes.space/ and click on the “claim” button to get your tokens.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) launched in May 2019, a utility token specially designed to expand user capabilities on the Bitfinex platform. This token works on a buyback and destruction mechanism, through its platform repurchases and destroys initial and maximum supply from iFinex. In addition, this protocol was designed to handle challenges arising from exchanges accused of illegally using Tether funds. This token gives Bitfinex users a variety of discounts on the Bitfinex trading platform and other iFinex products. The quantity of LEO tokens users hold in their accounts determines the percentage discount over trading fees that can be earned. Benefits for users with large amounts of LEO in accounts include a reduction in commission fees by 10%. In addition, if a user holds over 50 million coins, there will be a 25% discount on currency withdrawal.

UNUS SED LEO’s (LEO) blockchain comes with inbuilt features that ensure data transactions' integrity by a decentralized digital ledger system. This platform builds data blocks that can be transferred between users while maintaining the network's integrity. You might imagine that this data can be from financial to medical data. In addition, it is developing additional services on which all holders eventually receive future discounts. Aside from a discount token for the Bitfinex trading platform, this platform also serves as a marketplace token for all iFinex products. Token holders on this platform can use utility tokens to access numerous other products on iFinex. This protocol exists on a double blockchain platform, and these two blockchain platforms include EOS blockchain and Ethereum. Both blockchains have smart chain enabled on them and allows developers to build dApps (Decentralized Applications).

Ripple (XRP)

Ripple (XRP) launched in 2012, a decentralized, peer-to-peer technology that acts as a cryptocurrency and digital payment network for money transfers, payment settlements, remittances, and cross-border transactions. In addition, this protocol serves as a trusted agent between two parties in a transaction as the network can quickly confirm that the exchange went through properly. Solutions offered by this protocol are much quicker, more transparent, and more economical, eliminating all the inefficiencies that have long characterized the current quo. Through this platform, users can process payments with real-time settlement and also increase payment efficiency. This protocol makes it possible to conduct international payments with less money in Nostro accounts using XRP as a source of liquidity on demand.

This network does not run a Proof-of-Work (PoW) system like Bitcoin and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanisms like Nxt. Instead, its transaction relies on consensus protocol in order to validate account balances and transactions on the system. Its specially designed consensus works to improve the integrity of the system by preventing double-spending. Ripple (XRP) improves some drawbacks attributed to traditional banks, and its payments are settled within seconds. It uses a collection of servers owned by banks to confirm transactions rather than mining on blockchain. It enables getaways to keep track of all IOUs in the given currency. In addition, IOU credits and transaction flows in the Ripple wallets are publicly available on the blockchain.

Final Verdict

Big Eyes (BIG) is still in the presale stage and has immense potential to give 1000X profit in the future. As its main focus is to transfer wealth to its holders, there are many impressive features and utilities to note about this project that will help it get the crypto community's attention. UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is accused of inaccuracy in updated data on their dashboard. There is a high risk of manipulating the token's price. Ripple (XRP) is still stuck in an SEC lawsuit as a private company might run it. Big Eyes (BIG) stands out from other cryptocurrencies as it has already raised Dollar 1 million before launch and will go for Dollar 50 million in the future. If you missed out on the early meme coin explosions like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), you must not miss out on Big Eyes (BIG).

For more information on Big Eyes (BIG), you can visit the following links:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

“Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.”

