Go City's Extraordinary London Itinerary

Go City's

New Delhi (India), May 24: Are you ready to commence your journey through the bustling city of London? It is obvious that exploring a new destination can be both exciting and overwhelming. With so many must-see attractions, it can be challenging to plan an itinerary that fits everything without breaking the bank.

This is where Go City comes in; Go City is the world's largest sightseeing pass business that offers access to over 1500 attractions in 30 cities. With Go City’s London Pass, you can access over 90 popular attractions, from the ZSL London Zoo to the Tower of London and so much more, with a single pass.

ADVERTISEMENT

The London Pass by Go City

Experience the best of London with The London Pass by Go City. The service allows you to choose a pass valid for 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 10 days. You can discover 90+ top attractions with a digital pass that offers seamless entry and save up to 50% simultaneously.

Go City also provides you with a 90-day money-back guarantee from the date of purchase for non-activated passes. Choose your duration range and save up to 45% with a sale discount.

The Explorer Pass

See more and spend less with Go City’sExplorer Pass, which offers you the opportunity to visit 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, or 7 of the top attractions at a discounted rate. You can choose from more than 90 attractions and save up to 50% with the Explorer Pass.

Once you buy your desired pass, you can download the Go City app and sync it to your smartphone, which will then serve as your entry ticket to multiple attractions. Also ensure to check the attractions on the Go City app that needs reservations and book in advance to avoid disappointments. Your pass will only be activated when you visit your first attraction.

Which Places Can I Visit?

With Go City, you can enjoy access to the city's top sights. With the option of choosing a pass that best suits your travel plans, you can plan an itinerary and visit famous tourist spots while saving money. For example, here is a 3-day sample itinerary.

Day 1

1-Day Hop-On Hop-Off Bus Tour

Enjoy a one-day Hop-On-Hop-Off bus tour to explore the capital in comfort and see some of London's best attractions. You can choose from two different operators with your pass and opt for audio guides available in English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish.

Normal ticket value: £37.00

Westminster Abbey

Visit this Gothic church which has been the site of coronations, royal weddings, including Kate and Wills' wedding, and burials of monarchs and notable figures since the 11th century.

Normal ticket value: £27.00

Tower Bridge

This iconic landmark is a must-visit for any traveler to London. You can walk across the high-level walkways to witness the stunning views of the city.

Normal ticket value: £12.30

The Tower of London

This historic fortress is over 900 years old and has served as a palace, a prison, and a royal mint. It houses the Crown Jewels of England, and visitors can explore the towers, ramparts, and exhibits to learn about the country's rich history.

Normal ticket value: £29.90

Day 2

St Paul’s Cathedral

This 17th-century cathedral is one of London's most recognizable landmarks, with its iconic dome that dominates the city skyline. You get access to the cathedral and a free audio tour with your pass.

Normal ticket value: £23.00

Uber Boat by Thames Clippers 1-day River Roamer

The Thames River is an integral part of London's history, and there's no better way to explore it than on the Uber Boat by Thames Clippers. Take to the water on a comfortable and spacious river bus with the e-pass.

Normal ticket value: £23.00

Cutty Sark

The Cutty Sark is a historic sailing ship that once was the fastest in the world. Enjoy interactive displays and discover life on board with your e-pass.

Normal ticket value: £18.00

Royal Albert Hall Tour

This iconic concert hall is one of London's most famous landmarks, hosting countless performances by world-renowned artists. Your e-pass grants you a guided tour of the Royal Albert Hall.

Normal ticket value: £17.50

Kensington Palace

This beautiful palace was once the home of Queen Victoria and is now the residence of several royal family members. Your e-pass grants you a tour of the palace.

Normal ticket value: £25.40

Why Choose Go City?

As you can see, if you would visit these places under normal entry tickets, the total ticket price would cost you £216.80. With Go City’s 3 day London pass, you can experience it for £119.00, with access to skip-the-line entry, exclusive deals on tours and experiences, and a digital guidebook offering insider tips and recommendations to help you make the most of your time in London and enjoy savings up to 50% on entry tickets.

With Go City, explore London in a convenient, flexible, and personalized way without spending a fortune. Go City also makes it easy to explore London’s diverse offerings and create unforgettable memories.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this sponsored article are those of the sponsor/author/agency and do not represent the stand and views of Mid-Day Group.Mid-Day Group disclaims any and all liability to any party, company or product for any direct, indirect, implied, punitive, special, incidental or consequential damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of this content.