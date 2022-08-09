Golden Knight by Advanced Pakiza Unani conferred with Brands Impact National Fame Award 2022

Golden Knight by Advanced Pakiza Unani gets felicitated with “Most Trusted Unani & Ayurvedic Product” at Brands Impact National Fame Awards 2022.

Golden Knight by Advanced Pakiza Unani gets felicitated with “Most Trusted Unani & Ayurvedic Product” at Brands Impact National Fame Awards 2022. The award was presented by the renowned Bollywood actress Malaika Arora at the glittering ceremony held at Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka.

Brands Impact , India’s leading branding company organized the first edition of the National Fame Awards to recognize the efforts and dedication of individuals and companies that have risen to fame and have nationwide supporters/ clientele, owing to their talent and contributions to various industries.

Other eminent personalities who won the award were Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar (Most Loved Celebrity Couple of the Year), Erica Fernandes (Most Stylish Lead Actor on Indian Television (Female), Karan Mehra (Most Loved Lead Actor on Indian Television (Male), Roshni Bhatia (Most Popular Fashion Blogger of the Year).

Advanced Pakiza Unani, is a dynamic organization engaged in manufacturing and marketing Unani and Ayurvedic medicinal formulations. It was established in the year 2006 with an aim to provide better access to high-quality, cost-effective Unani / Ayurvedic medicines in key therapeutic areas.

Golden Knight has got all that a man wants from a health supplement. It is a successful and unique formulation of rare and precious herbs that works as a natural sex enhancer. Its unique formulation helps in resolving all sex-related problems and makes married and sex life more enjoyable and fulfilled.

Upon receiving the award, Director & CFO, Altamash R. Mansuri said “I would like to thank to jury and the team of Brands Impact for nominating and selecting us for this award. I would also thank all users for using our brand Golden Knight. I request all the audience to please visit www.goldenknight.in for more details. Please continue this phenomenal work for the recognition of good brands”.

Golden Knight works as an Unani herbal tonic which gives complete satisfaction. It has been in development for over five years and is very effective in improving sexual disabilities like erectile dysfunction, low libido, impotency, low sperm count, etc. It contains a special blend of natural herbs and extracts which acts as natural sex enhancers or aphrodisiacs.

Bringing together different types of expertise and professionals in the field of pharmaceutical sciences, who are well versed with process and structure to work smarter, faster, and more effectively in order to deliver exceptional results in developing great formulations. With an unwavering commitment, Advanced Pakiza Unani unlocks the additional values of natural herbs for patients and ensures better access to high-quality, cost-effective Unani/Ayurvedic medicines in key therapeutic areas.

It is due to their great formulations which deliver exceptional results that Golden Knight has bagged National Fame Award 2022 presented by Brands Impact.