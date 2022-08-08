Gorgeous Rajni Hinal Khubchandani to represent India, and promote Indian culture at International Platforms

The elegant model Rajni Hinal Khubchandani who has been crowned at the Goa Fashion Couture Week is all set to perform at the international level. Selected at this pageant, Rajni will in fact represent Asia at the international level.

Rajni Hinal Khubchandani was crowned at the Goa Fashion Couture Week that was recently held in Goa and now she is well prepared to represent India at the international level.

The inaugural session of the grand "Goa Fashion Couture Week - Season One"

was meticulously conceived and organized by the celebrated event professional Amandeep Kaur. This fun-filled event was held at Anantya Banquet in Mapusa, Goa, where top level celebrity guests marked their presence.

Roopal Mohta, the Mrs India Universe, who graced the occasion as a celebrity guest at the Goa Fashion Couture Week mentioned, "Rajni Hinal Khubchandani is going ahead in the classic category. She will present Bharatvarsha and the rich Indian civilizational culture at the international level." She further added, "It is said that age is just a number, Rajni Hinal Khubchandani is a living example of this. She is currently 51 years old and if she comes on such a platform at this stage of age, then it is a huge achievement as well as an inspiration to others. She is doing very well and will do something big in the future as well."

Rajni Hinal Khubchandani is very excited to represent her country like this on the international stage. There is a glimpse of confidence in her eyes and as well as the passion to achieve success is also evident.

Roopal Mohta commented that the Goa Fashion Couture Week was very successful and talented designers of a high standard participated in this momentous event. Tall and petite models walked the ramp and added glamour and class to this event.