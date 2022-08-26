Got Crypto FOMO? Big Eyes Coin, Binance Coin, and Cosmos Will Help You Out

Crypto FOMO engulfs large parts of the world's population. Currently, over 106 million people worldwide now use cryptocurrency exchanges.

If you want to get involved in crypto but don’t know where to start, this article will show you three cryptos that should not be ignored.

Binance Coin (BNB) and Cosmos (ATOM) are both established cryptos. They have clear goals for their projects and have been successful thus far. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is changing the way we view meme tokens. Instead of relying on the community like other meme tokens, Big Eyes is the community!

Reach for the stars with Cosmos (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) is a special cryptocurrency powering an entire ecosystem of blockchains designed to interoperate with each other and scale. It aims to create an internet of blockchains that can communicate in a decentralised way.

The Cosmos platform can process 1,000 transactions per second due to its Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm. By staking ATOM tokens, you contribute to the security of the chain, you can vote on the future of the platform, and you can earn staking rewards!

Cosmos (ATOM) is easily accessible for those experiencing crypto FOMO. It is available on multiple cryptocurrency exchanges like Binance and Coinbase. As a day trader, you can take advantage of the ATOM token's unpredictable nature. Depending on your strategy, you can see huge returns on your capital in a short time.

TikTok star signs with Binance Coin (BNB)!

Binance Coin (BNB) is a secured and trustworthy cryptocurrency exchange. If you use BNB to trade on the exchange, you will have access to the proprietary matching engine, which can support over 1.4 million orders every second.

TikTok star, Khaby Lame, has recently signed a contract with Binance Coin (BNB) to release an NFT collection on the platform. The collection will reach Khaby Lame’s 142 million followers across the globe, increasing the popularity of the BNB platform.

Currently, Binance Coin (BNB) is experiencing a temporary decrease in value of 2.75% in seven days at the time of writing. According to price predictions, BNB will reach $354 this year, making now the perfect opportunity to beat the crypto FOMO and add BNB to your crypto wallet.

Top ten NFT collections predicted for Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is the cute cat everyone has fallen in love with. The mascot is the driving force behind the crypto project, and the community is its fuel. Big Eyes Coin has strong links to charity, holding 5% of its tokens in a charity wallet and additional donations made from the merchandise. Look at this article for more information.

When Big Eyes Coin (BIG) launches, it will be listed on the major cryptocurrency exchange, Uniswap (UNI). If you decide to become a part of the Big Eyes Coin community, you will have access to a myriad of benefits in the ecosystem. They include zero shopping tax and $2 million liquidity locked for two years.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has an exclusive club for their community to enjoy called the Big Eyes Coin Sushi Crew. To join, all you need is a Big Eyes Coin NFT which you can earn from the NFT events held each season! Big Eyes Coin has ambitious plans to have an NFT collection in the top ten projects.

To Summarise

Crypto FOMO often leads to people rushing when choosing a cryptocurrency. Rash decisions could prove costly long-term. The best thing to do is to research cryptocurrencies with captivating platforms, like Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Binance Coin (BNB), and Cosmos (ATOM).

The possibilities are endless in the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) ecosystem. The cute cat coin is destined to leave its mark on the crypto market, will you be there for its journey?

“Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.”

