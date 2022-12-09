Grand opening of WHITE FOREST - Mumbai's new enchanting Premium Lounge for party, music, dance and fun!

Mumbai is famous for its night life and now here is a new destination for party, music, dance and fun. WHITE FOREST, the Premium Lounge had its grand inauguration on the evening of 7th December 2022.

white forest

A new happening hot-spot was launched in Andheri East, WHITE FOREST that witnessed the presence of esteemed Bollywood celebrities like Dilip Sen, Rushad Rana, Eshan Masih, Salim Zaidi and Ali Khan among many illustrous celebrities present at the grand launch of Rakesh Pandey's Premium Lounge in

Andheri East



The celebrity guests from Bollywood were highly impressed with its ambience and they congratulated Rakesh Pandey, the owner of this Premium Lounge, for this new beginning, while Pandey expressed his gratitude to all the guests who attended this event, in fact each of them had a gala fun-filled evening

amid the hospitality. Among the celebrity guests who graced this event included music composers Dilip Sen, Salim Zaidi (Tillu), Gufu the Rider, SRK, Rushad Rana, Ali Khan, Aamir Arab, Eshan Masih, Javed Idrisi, Dj Raj and there were several influencers and social media stars.

While addressing the media present on the occasion, White Forest's owner Rakesh Pandey announced, "I am very happy and excited that such illustrous guests attended the launch of our Premium Lounge. We were blessed by Bollywood veteran music composer Dilip Sen, who took out his precious time

to come here and for that I am grateful to him."



Rakesh Pandey is well entrenched in construction business and he plans to launch several more such exclusive night clubs in the near future. As unique its name, the atmosphere of devouring, having a gratifying drink and having fun here is equally full of energy at White Forest. "Here people can come

and enjoy under the open roof. The food is exquisite, the atmosphere here is very positive and people can have their exclusive cocktail parties, birthday parties, corporate events etc here. It remains open till 1:30 in the night," informed Pandey.



Composer Dilip Sen expressed his wishes to the owner Rakesh Pandey and he noted that WHITE FOREST the hottest new Mumbai's Premium Lounge's location in Andheri East was a perfect gift for party goers. "The moment I entered here, I started getting positive vibes. Whether it is the dance floor here

or the fun of partying at the beautiful place right under the open sky, everything is amazing and spectacular. A most significant aspect of White Forest is that the atmosphere here is such that people can come and have an outing even with their family," were the words of praise from Dilip Sen.



Fame Media is handling the Public Relations and promotion of WHITE FOREST, the new destination hot-spot Premium Lounge in Andheri West.