Grand Prix Season Singapore 2023: Speed, Art, and Culture Come Alive!

As the engines roared to life on September 8th, 2023, Singapore kicked off yet another scintillating 10-day extravaganza that is currently mesmerizing millions of eager enthusiasts in the Lion City.

Image courtesy: Singapore Tourism Board

The 14th edition of Grand Prix Season Singapore (GPSS) is in full swing, offering residents and visiting tourists a chance to engage in a whirlwind of festivities.

GPSS 2023 is proving to be an exhilarating mega event entertainment with the most exquisite lifestyle experiences, extending a warm invitation to both locals and tourists to get involved in the ongoing festivities.

Circuit of Festivity': Precincts Ablaze with Energy

Under the banner of 'Circuit of Festivity,' GPSS 2023 brings forth unique race-themed experiences at four interconnected locations: Orchard Road, Clarke Quay, Kampong Gelam, and Sentosa. Each precinct pulsates with its own distinct and extensive program, beckoning visitors to fully embrace Singapore's vibrant culture and entertainment scene.

Orchard Road: A World-Class Transformation

Image courtesy: Singapore Tourism Board

Orchard Road, renowned as Singapore's ultimate shopping haven, has experienced a stunning makeover during GPSS. "Revolutions: The GPSS Immersive Experience," curated by local artist Brandon Tay, sets the stage for this metamorphosis. This cutting-edge light and sound extravaganza pay homage to Singapore's evolution. Guests are in for a delightful adventure as they meander through the Orchard Pit Shops: GPSS Lifestyle Bazaar, a bustling hub that boasts more than 24 stalls overflowing with local artisanal gems, mouth-watering cuisine, live music that sets the scene, and interesting art installations that awaken the senses. What’s more, avid shoppers and GPSS enthusiasts can also grab exclusive GPSS memorabilia at Design Orchard.

Clarke Quay: The Epicentre of Entertainment

Image courtesy: Singapore Tourism Board

Clarke Quay seamlessly transitions from day to night, serving as a hub for an eclectic range of entertainment during GPSS. From the bustling CQ Street Market to the GPSS Fitness Fest featuring Les Mills, visitors can savour dynamic workouts enhanced by music and mesmerizing lights. Motorsport enthusiasts can partake in the adrenaline-charged Teleios Race Sims Grand Slam, vying for the GPSS Sims Championship. Get ready for a pulse-quickening experience of hobnobbing with the likes of Formula 1 and Formula 2 racing legends, including the internationally acclaimed Nico Hülkenbergat at OutDrive GP. And, add an extra sprinkle of fun to your itinerary by watching adrenaline-pumping live races, featuring Singapore's local simulated racing prodigies. They are sure to keep you on the edge of your seat!

Music aficionados can lose themselves in the rhythms of Asia's premier independent music festival, Music Matters Live, which features a global line-up in addition to homegrown artists.

Kampong Gelam: A Cultural Extravaganza

Image courtesy: Singapore Tourism Board

At Kampong Gelam, the fusion of tradition and modernity creates a captivating atmosphere. Amplifying the festive ambiance, Culturally Singapore hosts a range of multicultural performances that promise to delight audiences of all ages with a visually stunning experience. To satisfy your culinary cravings, make your way to the GPSS Food Park, where a tantalizing blend of local and international cuisines awaits, including the irresistible smoky flavors of Hot-Pit Stop: Grills & BBQ. Immerse yourself in the artistry of Singaporean talent Wilfred Cheah, as he brings local history to life through 'Singapore Stories: Miniatures of the Past.' Finally, for music enthusiasts, Haji Lane Blockbuster provides two distinct music zones, ensuring an unforgettable night of dancing and entertainment.

Sentosa: An Adventure Unleashed

Image courtesy: Singapore Tourism Board

Sentosa, known for its pristine beaches and world-class attractions, reveals exhilarating experiences for adventure enthusiasts. The Siloso Beachwalk Bazaar stretches along Siloso Beach, promising a gastronomic and shopping spectacle, complemented by roving entertainers and exciting pit stops. For connoisseurs of culinary delights, the GPSS Beach Feastable presents an array of approximately 20 gourmet booths and al-fresco beachfront seating, spotlighting Singapore's iconic culinary treasures, including the globally acclaimed Chilli Crab. Auto aficionados will be enraptured by "Timeless Rides: An Era of Vintage & Classic Cars," an exhibition featuring carefully curated rare automobiles.

Beyond the Precinct Parties: A World of Highlights

Image courtesy: Singapore Tourism Board

GPSS 2023 unfolds a wealth of highlights that transcend the precinct parties such as:

Art in the Night Race: An inspiring recycled art exhibition at The Arts House that ingeniously transforms Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix street circuit floodlights into intriguing art pieces.

Amber Lounge: The exclusive post-race weekend after party that features live performances by international music artists and an opportunity to mingle with F1 drivers.

Licence to Feast: Food enthusiasts can embark on a culinary odyssey with brunch and race-themed specialties at eight distinctive establishments across 1-Group.

Get ready to rock and groove: Star-studded-musicalperformance like Post Malone, Robbie Williams, Kings of Leon, Jackson Wang, NIKI, Rich Brian, Groove Armada and The Kooks, to name just a few.

The electrifying beats of Music Matters Live: This indie music festival boasts a line-up of 30 sensational artists, including Kiwi singer-songwriter Paige, Indonesian sensation Teddy Adhitya, Korean electro-pop phenomena Love x Stereo, and many more, alongside the local musical talents.

GPSS 2023 guarantees a spirited and thrilling experience for guests until the 30th of September. Moreover, it offers numerous chances to revel alongside MARQUEE Singapore Race Weekend's illustrious roster of global DJs, featuring luminaries such as Alan Walker and Hardwell.

Join the celebrations

GPSS 2023 represents a celebration where speed converges with art, culture, and sheer exhilaration, showcasing Singapore's distinctive fusion of lifestyle encounters. This continuous sporting event cordially invites racing fans, music lovers, foodies, and families from all over the world to join in the fun and groove to Singapore's vibrant spirit!