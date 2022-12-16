Grand song launches of the film Main Raj Kapoor Ho Gaya held in Mumbai on the very special occasion of the legend Raj Kapoor’s birthday

Fun-filled song launch of Main Raj Kapoor Ho Gaya held in Mumbai on the very special occasion of the legend Raj Kapoor Sahab’s birthday. Throughout the song launch, not only the cast but many celebrities graced the event.

Main Raj Kapoor Ho Gaya_01

December 16: Fun-filled song launch of Main Raj Kapoor Ho Gaya held in Mumbai on the very special occasion of the legend Raj Kapoor Sahab’s birthday. Throughout the song launch, not only the cast but many celebrities graced the event.

During the Song launch Star cast Actor, Director & Producer Manav Sohal, Actresses Shravani Goswami, Arshin Mehata, Producer Mukesh Sharma, Arpit Garg, co-producer Arshad Siddiqui & Sahil Malik ,Dop Javed Ahtasham and Music Director Vidyut Goswami along with many others graced the event with their presence.

Actor and Director Manav Sohal added “Let's come together and celebrate the beautiful journey of Raj Kapoor's amazing life which was filled with laughter, joy, and happiness, as well as a few sad moments and hard goodbyes.

No films are big and small films are good and bad. I have tried to make a good film and if you all like it that is my success and also an award. And at the end, I wanna add one of my favourite lines: Bann Gayi Tu meri Nargis Main Raj Kapoor Ho Gaya.”

Actress Arshin Mehta said “I really liked the script and it's a very different story than any other film. I request everyone to love and support this film.”

The story and song of the film are quite interesting. The film has been shot in a real location, and actors who play respective roles are purely chosen based on their efficiency in portraying the characters, which keeps the authenticity of the story intact. Most scenes in the movie are inspired by true events.

The film is directed and the song lyrics are written by Manav Sohal. The film is produced by Mukesh Sharma, Manav Sohal & Arpit Garg (Brandex Entertainment), Co-produced by Arshad Siddiqui and Sahil Malik. Executive Producer of the film is Shailesh Gosrani & Shravani Goswami. The DOP of the film is Javed Ahtasham. The Star cast of the film is Manav Sohal, Arshin Mehata, Shravani Goswami, and Nazia Hussain. The music of the film is done by Vidyut Goswami and The Music of the film is released on Brandex Music & marketing of the film is done by Brandex India.