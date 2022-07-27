Green path to success in Iranian pop music with the experiences of Ali Bahrami Sadat Abadi about the ups and downs of a musician's lif

Listening to the way of life of others and their personal experiences have always inspired many people to achieve success.

All people seek to gain more experience in their lives to further develop their abilities, and this is a natural thing for human survival.

Ali Bahrami Sadat Abadi is one of the emerging young people in Iranian pop music who has unveiled his life path in the form of a book called The Green Path to Success.

In this book, Ali Bahrami talks about his personal life and his first entry into the field of music, and why he chose Iranian pop music at all.

At the beginning of this book, we see a person who shows great interest in music and in the blink of an eye, a spark strikes his mind that he learns instruments such as guitar and piano.

After learning guitar and piano, he goes to learn to work with musical instruments, and here is a very interesting book written that talks about the initial difficulties of the work and that the failures that Ali had in this direction.

In the third part of this book, he mentions his global collaborations, exactly where he was able to enter the world of music and collaborate with Arab singers in countries such as the UAE, Lebanon, etc.

Many copies of this book have been published and sold in Iran, and several editors have translated the book The Green Path to Success by Ali Bahrami Sadat Abadi into Arabic, English, and Turkish.

Reading this book illuminates your life expectancy and progress like a beacon and throws you towards your goals.