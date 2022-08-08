Grit for glory - Ace creator and youth icon Sanju Sehrawat's debut as a director

Sanju Sehrawat is one of the most influential persons in the video creation space. Under the name "Sanju Sehrawat" and "Sanju Sehrawat 2.0", he has been creating engaging video content, which has, to date, attracted more than 1.9m and 356k on Youtube on respective channels.

Further, his fans continue to pour their love and support for his work as his Facebook pages have been able to garner the support of more than 3.7 mn followers and over 201k on the TBF page.

The 26-year-old video creator Sanju is appreciated by his fans for his creative skills to deliver the content in the most simple yet entertaining way. His passion for his work has played an instrumental role in delivering engaging content to his audience.

Sanju is a self-made video content creator. After spending hours learning content creation, he has mastered various intricacies of video creation. Today, he has also taken the onus to redefine the Haryanavi music industry. He calls this endeavor to give back to his roots. His debut music video turned out to be a sensation as it had more than 200 million views.

When asked about his journey, Sanju said, "For me, this journey has been surreal. From my first day till today, I have had the pleasure of learning from the likes of industry stalwarts. This journey has helped me refine my skills in delivering the content. When I started my YouTube channel, I had only one goal, which was to make top-notch content for the audience, and I am truly humbled to receive this love and support from my audience. I strive to deliver even better content."

Today, Sanju has become an inspiration for many aspiring video content creators. Starting in the year 2017, he delivered life lessons to his audience through a fine balance of funny anecdotes and witty arguments in his videos and help make a better society.