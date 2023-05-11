Breaking News
Ground-breaking Move of Coffee & More, Launches Prepaid Card, CLO & Co-founder, Shweta Salunkhe Shares Her Thoughts

Updated on: 11 May,2023 06:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shweta Salunkhe


Shweta Salunkhe, the Chief Learning Officer and Co-founder of Coffee & More, recently provided insights on the current state of the F&B industry and the future of the cafe chain. Mrs. Salunkhe discussed the challenges and opportunities facing the cafe chain and the company's plans for the future.


The F&B industry in India is highly competitive, with several domestic and international players striving to make a name in the market. Mrs. Salunkhe acknowledged the industry's intense competition and the importance of offering innovative and unique concepts, along with the adoption of new technologies to improve customer experience.



CLO & Co-founder, Mrs. Shweta Salunkhe said -


“India is a nation renowned for its rich culture, customs, and, of course, cuisine. As the population grows and becomes increasingly dominated by an urban consumer market with changing trends, a sizable portion of their income is going towards buying food. Today, the food and beverage industry of India is undergoing multiple changes. On the one hand, consumers are looking for adventure and new experiences, but on the other, businesses are putting more of an emphasis on transparent industrial practises and technologies that reduce waste, conserve water, and limit environmental effects.”

The pandemic has also accelerated the trend towards technology adoption, with many cafes and restaurants relying on digital platforms for ordering, payment, and delivery services. According to Mrs. Salunkhe, Coffee & More is looking at leveraging technology to enhance customer experience and provide a seamless payment experience to customers.

The cafe segment has significant growth potential, with increasing demand for high-quality coffee and international cuisine. Coffee & More, with its unique blend of perfectly roasted beans and international dishes, is well-positioned to capitalize on this demand. The company has a strong presence in Pune, with several outlets in popular locations like Koregaon Park, Hinjewadi, Wakad, Kharadi and Mahabaleshwar.

Mrs. Salunkhe also revealed that Coffee & More is aiming to open 170 outlets across the globe, focusing on major metro cities like Hyderabad, Bangalore, Delhi and countries like England & Switzerland. The company's expansion plans are strategic and designed to tap into the growing demand for continental food. With a dedicated team of professionals and a clear vision for the future, the company is well-equipped to navigate the challenges and capitalize on the opportunities in the F&B industry.

