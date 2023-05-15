Growthx Academy And Honey Shaikh Revolutionize English Language Learning For Indian Students With Innovative Teaching Techniques

Growthx Academy and Honey Shaikh are proud to announce their partnership to redefine the way spoken English is taught in India.

Honey Shaikh

Honey Shaikh, a well-known personality development coach and spoken English teacher, has been teaching English for almost 3 decades, having taught thousands of students in the process.

Honey Shaikh is a true inspiration, having faced numerous struggles in his own journey to learn English, including dropping out of college for seven years due to his inability to speak the language. However, he did not let this setback define his life, and instead made it his mission to master the English language and develop tools and techniques to help others learn it quickly and perfectly.

Honey's teaching techniques have helped numerous students learn English faster, starting with an English-speaking class in Malwani, Malad, where he taught thousands of students in multiple batches through his self-made notes. His English coaching class was a hit, and thousands of students graduated from it over the next two decades.

In 2010, Honey compiled his treasure of notes into audio-video format along with physical notes, and the product ‘Parivar English’ was launched, which became an instant hit and received praise from all sections of society, especially the corporate sector. Later on, when CDs/pen drives ran out of fashion, his notes and lectures were converted into apps, and the biggest compilation of his knowledge of three decades ever made, ‘Easy Way Learn,’ was launched in 2020.

In addition to his successful spoken English career, Honey has always been interested in the human mind and nature, and has developed courses and programs to help people learn communication skills and develop their personalities. His courses, such as You—The Creator, You—The Millionaire, You—The Winner, Secrets of Communication, and The Power, have impacted the lives of hundreds and brought substantial results in people’s lives with real examples of success in their respective fields.

Honey's ultimate life-changing course, Freedom-A Spiritual Journey Towards The Truth, is his most path-breaking achievement so far, having transformed the lives of many, and continues to do so for those who take this course and forever break from the shackles of the conditioned mind to start living their lives as brand new.

Growthx Academy is excited to partner with Honey Shaikh to offer his expertise to more individuals and help them achieve their goals. Growthx Academy is a premier training institute that offers various courses, including digital marketing, data science, and software engineering, among others.

"We are delighted to partner with Honey Shaikh, who has a proven track record of success in teaching spoken English and personality development," said a spokesperson for Growthx Academy. "We believe that this partnership will allow us to offer unique and innovative courses that will help individuals achieve their goals and reach new heights in their careers and personal lives."

Honey Shaikh added, "I am excited to partner with Growthx Academy and bring my expertise to a wider audience. Together, we can help more individuals learn English faster, develop their personalities, and achieve their dreams."

About Growthx Academy:

Growthx Academy is a premier training institute that offers various courses, including digital marketing, data science, and software engineering, among others. The institute aims to help individuals acquire the skills they need to succeed in today's competitive job market.

About Honey Shaikh:

Honey Shaikh is a spoken English teacher and personality development coach based in Mumbai, India. He has been teaching English for almost 3 decades and has taught thousands of students in the process.