Guinness Record holder’s composition enthrals Indian cricket fans at the ICC T20 World Cup

The composition was adopted as the official Anthem by the Bharat Army Fan Club for the recently concluded T20 World Cup.The composition is a tribute to the Indian team's grit and fans' enthusiasm for the sport.

Guinness Record holder Mayur Patel’s composition left Indian cricket fans humming to the tunes during the ICC T20 World Cup. The song ‘Jeetega Bhai Jeetega, India Jeetega’ was approved as the official anthem for India by the Bharat Army Fan Club. The Bharat Army is the official supporter group of the Indian cricket team and is the oldest fan club that has followed the Indian team's ups and downs over decades.

The composition portrays the excitement and fervour of the World Cup in every nook and corner of the country. It is a glowing tribute to the Indian cricket team as well as the enthusiasm of fans for whom the sport is no less than a religion. It is a joint production of Be Musical, Meteor Productions & 99 Productions. Within seven days of its launch in 2021, it had received an overwhelming response with over 6.5 lakh+ views on YouTube.

“The song is composed keeping in mind the taste of a typical Indian fan. Cricket is worshipped as a religion in India, and almost every kid looks upon cricketers as warriors in each game. Getting an opportunity to compose a song for Indian cricket fans, which was played at cricket stadiums during the match while celebrating the winning moments or at post-match parties, was a dream come true for me. I am personally thankful to the Bharat Army for believing and entrusting us with this task,” said Mayur Patel, Singer, Composer and Founder of Be Musical.

Mayur Patel holds the Guinness World Record holder for being a part of the ‘Largest Indian Cinematic Music Band’ organised by Amazon Prime Video. Born in a middle-class family, he has been a keen observer of the evolving music industry - from pop music culture in the 90s to the latest YouTube and Spotify era. His musical journey began in childhood when his father, Ramesh Patel, introduced him to the melodious music of the legendary Kishore Kumar. He was greatly inspired by the combination of Kishore da and RD Burman. Mayur is well-versed in the songs of artists from the era of Kishore Kumar, Md. Rafi to Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Armaan Malik, etc.

Credit List:

Singers and Lyricists - Mayur Patel & Rajeev Bali (Team Be Musical)

Music - Mayur Patel, Rajeev Bali (Team Be Musical) and Rupak Dhamankar

Melody Programming - Jai Kothari

Rhythm Arrangement – Rupak Dhamankar

Live Rhythm – Rupak Dhamankar, Gaurang Desai

Rhythm Team - Chetan Parab, Virat Bhushetty, Malhaar Phadke

Rhythm recorded at Headroom Studios (Aslam Khan, Benvin Fernandes, Elvis Fernandes)

Vocal recorded at R and B studios (Kevin Gala)

Mixed and Mastered: Ajinkya Dhapre

Producers – Be Musical, Meteor Productions & 99 Productions

Video Director & Screenplay – Darpan Mehta

Concept & Creative Director – Varun Banerjee

Post Production – Meteor Productions/Videshi Studious

Director of Photography – Emraan Hashmi & Parth Bhanushali

Editor – Ankur Singh