Gujarati singer Kaushal Pithadiya launched Mahamrityunjay Mantra on occasion of Mahashivratri

After starring in & singing folk songs, Kaushal Pithadiya will soon be releasing his creation of the Mahamrutyunjay mantra . It is all set to hit the charts through YouTube and other audio platforms.

The Stater of Gujarat is known for its rich cultural heritage and vibrant music. While numerous instrument players emerge from the state, singers too have carved a separate niche for themselves. Similarly, Kaushal Pithadiya has been making waves in the Music Industry with his vibrant & colorful live shows. With four songs out already, he has a strong presence on social media platforms. In no time & hard work he has marked a name for himself! One of the most popular songs "Dakla", sung by him has garnered good amount of views on YouTube soon after its was released. His latest launch, "Bhai ni Beni ladki", received praise & appreciation from many and critics. The song was produced by him.

When not singing, Kaushal enjoys playing badminton & dancing, & has participated in popular plays like Akoopar , Samudramanthan, Socretes ,Dhaad, Saiyabhayekotwal fueling his interests in acting. He looks upto & admires Amit Trivedi as an inspiration & wishes to work with him in the future again!