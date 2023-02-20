Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: Housewife falls for ‘like-and-earn’ scam, duped of Rs 10 lakh
Missing MBBS student case: Police are planting evidence, says accused family
Mumbai: Not paid for 3 months, cop takes troubles to police chat groups
Mumbai: We need civic-run CBSE schools too, say Deonar residents
Mumbai: Our parks are not for parking, say Juhu residents

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Brand Media News > Gujarati singer Kaushal Pithadiya launched Mahamrityunjay Mantra on occasion of Mahashivratri

Gujarati singer Kaushal Pithadiya launched Mahamrityunjay Mantra on occasion of Mahashivratri

Updated on: 20 February,2023 02:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

After starring in & singing folk songs, Kaushal Pithadiya will soon be releasing his creation of the Mahamrutyunjay mantra . It is all set to hit the charts through YouTube and other audio platforms.

Gujarati singer Kaushal Pithadiya launched Mahamrityunjay Mantra on occasion of Mahashivratri


Kaushal pithadiya, Gujarati Singer announces his new song!


The Stater of Gujarat is known for its rich cultural heritage and vibrant music. While numerous instrument players emerge from the state, singers too have carved a separate niche for themselves. Similarly, Kaushal Pithadiya has been making waves in the Music Industry with his vibrant & colorful live shows. With four songs out already, he has a strong presence on social media platforms. In no time & hard work he has marked a name for himself! One of the most popular songs "Dakla", sung by him has garnered good amount of views on YouTube soon after its was released. His latest launch, "Bhai ni Beni ladki", received praise & appreciation from many and critics. The song was produced by him.




When not singing, Kaushal enjoys playing badminton & dancing, & has participated in popular plays like Akoopar , Samudramanthan, Socretes ,Dhaad, Saiyabhayekotwal fueling his interests in acting. He looks upto & admires Amit Trivedi as an inspiration & wishes to work with him in the future again!

Brand Media

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK