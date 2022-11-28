×
Breaking News
WHO renames monkeypox as mpox, citing racism concerns
Delhi: Major fire breaks out at shoe manufacturing factory
Silent march in Nashik, participants demand check on 'love jihad'
Mumbai reports 16 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 95
7 dead, including 3-week old infant in landslide in Italy's Ischia island

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Brand Media News > Hairstylist and makeup artist Amby Upadhyay is turning heads with her passion

Hairstylist and makeup artist, Amby Upadhyay is turning heads with her passion

Updated on: 28 November,2022 06:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

Do you know why we are said to follow our passion? Because doing that brings unmatched satisfaction!

Hairstylist and makeup artist, Amby Upadhyay is turning heads with her passion


However, the populace often prefers to walk on the conventional career path rather than forging their own way. While the latter niche is narrowing day by day, we are glad that Amby Upadhyay hails from that background!
 
Solely on the merit of her passion, this young lady has caused ripples in the world of glitz and glamour. Specialised in haircut, colour & makeup, Amby Upadhyay has worked with various celebrities. Moreover, the meticulousness with which she has worked on each project speaks volumes about her love for hairstyling and makeup.
 
Amby started her journey in 2014. Without any background in the industry, she craved her own way to success by assisting. She has been part of the major fashion shows and has learned a lot by assisting international HMUAs and working for international brands. And now she has a huge clientele of her own. From NRI weddings to commercials and music videos, Amby is proving her versatility.
 
Being candid about her years of stint in the glamorous world, she says, "My journey has been full of learning & uplifting with lots of curves on the road. I have endured numerous challenges and competitions, but, today, everything's paid off. It feels great to be a part of Bollywood, and why not? Here, you get to learn how passion can take you to places across the world. I'm looking forward to more wonderful openings. "
 
Amby Upadhyay has been the hair stylist and makeup artist for Prateek Kuhadh's music video 'Khone Do.' She has also been a part of a campaign for Gopi Vaid collections. Amby has worked with celebrities like Harshvardhan Rane, Aaditi S Pohankar for Longines, Diandra Soares, Aakanksha Singh, Medha Rana, Margo Cooper, Priyanshu Painyuli, Kritika Kamra, Kirti Kulhari, Amyra Dastur, Erika Fernandez, Priya Banerjee, Amit Sial and more.

She has learned hairstyling from the tutors of Vidal Sassoon. She has also learned from Laurent Philippon who’s a hairdresser of Gigi Hadid and Kate Moss. Amby has also done Zack Knight's hair in the music video, Dirty Little Secret representing Mariana Mukuchyan's artistry.
 
After Bollywood, Amby Upadhyay now wishes to mark her foray into Hollywood. She has also done a movie with Excel Entertainment which will be released in 2023. She has many projects looming over the horizon, and we hope that she will stun us with all the trendsetting looks that she creates. 





Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Brand Media

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK