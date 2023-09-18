Hallmark Services: Pioneers in Facility Management Solutions

Hallmark Services takes pride in offering an extensive array of services that cater to diverse needs.

In a world where cleanliness and healthcare have become the need of the hour, especially in a post-COVID world, Hallmark Services emerges as a trusted ally for providing exceptional services in this sector to interior designers, architects, premium home owners, restaurants/hotels and MNC’s alike. With over 14 years of industry experience, this tech-led Facility Management Solutions Company offers a comprehensive suite of services to ensure spaces are not just aesthetically pleasing but also safe and healthy.

About the Founder

Hallmark Services is the brainchild of a young, dynamic entrepreneur, Peshaan Khajotia, the company's Founder and Director. Peshaan has impressive credentials, including being a Forbes 30 under 30 Nominee for 2023 Asia in the Healthcare Sector. With a background as an ex-TCSer and Brand Consultant, he brings a wealth of experience to the table. A JN Tata Scholar, published author, and mentor for esteemed institutions like IIT Bombay, Jai Hind College, University of Bath – UK, and Campion School, he holds an MSc in Strategic Marketing from the University of Bath, UK and MSc in Entrepreneurship from Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania.

Diverse Services for a Holistic Approach

Hallmark Services takes pride in offering an extensive array of services that cater to diverse needs. Their comprehensive service portfolio includes deep cleaning for both residential and commercial spaces, skilled manpower solutions for various industrial site requirements, comprehensive pest control services encompassing both pre and post-construction phases, corporate housekeeping and pantry management, nano-coating solutions for upholstery and stone surfaces to enhance durability and cleanliness, anti-slip floor coatings for high-traffic areas, air quality management solutions, efficient floor cleaning using state-of-the-art machines, expert furniture and upholstery shampooing, professional marble floor polishing, and advanced dry fog disinfection techniques to ensure spaces are entirely free from harmful pathogens. This wide-ranging service offering reflects Hallmark Services' commitment to delivering holistic solutions, prioritizing both quality and safety.

Why Choose Hallmark Services?

What sets Hallmark Services apart is its commitment to excellence and professionalism. Their professionally trained team has successfully managed an astounding 11 million sq. ft. of space pan India. They have completed over 20,000 ad-hoc disinfection services, disinfected 10,000 cars, and built a client base of 250+ corporate and residential customers.

With 14 years of prior industry experience and approvals from leading medical bodies in India, Hallmark Services instils trust in its clients. They follow the latest international healthcare and sanitization guidelines by the WHO, CDC, and BMC, ensuring their services meet the highest standards.

At its core, Hallmark Services is driven by a singular goal – to keep its loyal clients safe and healthy. They achieve this by delivering premium, efficient, and professional facility management services and solutions. Their emphasis on after-sales service and quality ensures they consistently maintain a trademark standard of excellence.

In an era where the quality of our surroundings directly impacts our well-being, Hallmark Services stands as a beacon of hope, offering a comprehensive range of services to elevate the cleanliness, safety, and aesthetics of spaces. With their tech-led approach, unwavering commitment to health and safety, and a visionary leader at the helm, Hallmark Services continues redefining the standards of Facility Management Solutions.