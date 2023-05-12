Happy Mother’s Day: Celebrating Women Leaders And Changemaker’s Role As Star Mother’s

This Mothers day here are some inspiration for us; all centring on women leaders who lead, nurture and embrace their work and motherhood together shaping future generations. Here are star mom’s sharing their journey of embracing motherhood and work together.

1.Shreya Gautam, Lifestyle Influencer & Entrepreneur

Shreya Gautam as a proud mother shares her journey of motherhood “I made a very gradual transition to a working mom after being a stay at home mother for 7 years. The only way I could strike a balance and reach near perfection was by utilising all resources available to me. As mothers, we sometimes feel guilty not just about prioritising work but also about asking for help. I had to lock both those factors and throw the key away because I am setting an example for my daughters to follow and I wouldn't want them to hesitate even once to ask for help.”

Shreya is a Lifestyle Influencer, Entrepreneur & Founder Bloggers Meet Info and Arth Imperial. She embarked her journey as an ex Cabin Crew with India’s leading international airline.Along the way, she has associated with some prestigious brands and conceptualised various collaborations with her fellow influencers. Patience, persistence & leadership are her strong suits and she strongly believes in community over competition. Awarded "Influencer With An Impact" 2022 Recipient of The Best Blogger (1st Runner up) Award by UNIMO, World’s largest online community of mothers.

2.Alisha Arsiwalla, Fashion & Lifestyle Influencer

Alisha Arsiwalla talks about her Journey as a content creator and a mom “ After Post graduation I started my own fashion label but once I got pregnant, I decided to divest my fashion label and prioritise caring for my child. Raising my child and staying at home was completely my decision. I wanted to be a hands on mom in the initial years.Through my motherhood journey I discovered another career opportunity of becoming a full time content creator. I am fortunate to have an unwavering support system from my family. Without any qualms or remorse, I accept help from any available source, particularly when my family is present. Therefore, I do seek assistance when required. Balancing my career and my daughter are equally paramount to me, and my husband and I believe in supporting each other to achieve this equilibrium and that can only happen when there is equal parenting.

Alisha Arsiwalla, Fashion & Lifestyle Influencer from Mumbai She's a mother of a 10 year old who believes in breaking motherhood stereotypes. After having a successful career in the travel industry and as an entrepreneur, she took up blogging about her experiences with her daughter and family @whatwe_doo (Instagram). Having a background in fashion and the passion for styling, the content on her page is quite different and something her audience looks up to.

3.Anupama Dalmia, B logger, Author, S erial E ntrepreneur

Anupama Dalmia talks about how she learnt to prioritise herself while experiencing motherhood "Interestingly, motherhood made me realise that I need to prioritise myself too. I need to set the right example for my daughter and want her to embrace her ambitions and aspirations. She is one of my biggest cheerleaders and understands that her mother has a career that needs attention as well. It's tricky and hard at times, but if we acknowledge that both these roles aren't either-or of our lives, everything becomes a blissful experience”

Anupama Dalmia is a multiple award winning blogger, author, serial entrepreneur, sociopreneur, creative writing mentor, digital content creator, choreographer and mother to a 8-year-old girl who is the epicenter of her small world. She is a Karamveer Chakra (Silver) awardee which is a global civilian honour presented by the international confederation of NGOs in association with the United Nations. She is one of the most recognised mom bloggers in India and is also a Sheroes champion where she motivates a community of 20 million+ women. She has been featured among the top bloggers and influencers of India on multiple coveted magazines, newspapers and online media platforms.

4.Pallavi Goorha , Founder, PG Communication

Pallavi Goorha shared her secrets to managing motherhood and a hectic work schedule

"I believe in spending quality time with my ten-year-old daughter, Ananya Kashyup by engaging in activities that we both enjoy. This includes reading books together, organizing night stays with her friends, regular outings, and celebrating every little milestone in her life after working hours and during weekends. Besides this, I am actively involved in supporting my daughter's passion for art by taking her to exhibitions and encouraging her, which provides her with a creative outlet. It's not always easy, but I make sure to prioritize her needs and make the most of the time we have together." This quote reflects Pallavi's belief in the importance of creating meaningful connections with her daughter, even in the midst of a busy professional life.”

Pallavi Goorha's inspiring journey is a testament to the fact that women can achieve their dreams while raising a family. Despite the challenges of starting and running a business, she did not give up on her passion for communications and started PG Communication, which later expanded to include PG Digital. Pallavi's decision to pursue a career path that allowed for greater flexibility in terms of time was driven by a deeply personal motivation - the desire to be present and fully engaged during the formative years of her daughter's childhood. By prioritizing her family and creating space in her life for this precious time with her daughter, she has been able to form a deep and lasting bond with her child. Pallavi's story is a reminder that women can have it all – a successful business and a happy family – with hard work, dedication, and perseverance.

5. Dr. Pallavi Ghalsasi , Associate Professor, School of Engineering and Technology , Navrachana University

Dr. Pallavi Ghalsasi describes opting to be a mother as one the best decisions of her life “One of the best decisions I have taken in my life was of becoming a mother! This special decision has given me an opportunity to live a transformed new life!My motherhood has given me confidence to venture in unknown territories from grass root level. It taught me develop an empathetic, caring mind and sense of responsibility to believe strongly in an inclusive policy. Ability to be patient, flexible, to multitask, effectively communicate and work in ever evolving complex situations would not have been possible had I not been a mother. Other takeaways of being a mother have been, being a solo player in daily duties, to micromanage, to use funds effectively and do hard work with quality and perfection. In return, when my daughter munches cakes baked by me while learning some concepts, I consider it is the professional skills helping in the role of a mother!

Dr. Pallavi Ghalsasi joined Navrachana University in 2O12 as Assistant Professor. Prior to that, she has worked at Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar, as Assistant Professor. She has previously held positions as DST WOS-A scientist.After completing her doctoral studies, she was a postdoctoral researcher at University of Utah and University of Wyoming, USA for over 3 years. She has also been honoured with ‘Visiting Students’ Research Program (VSRP) Fellowship’ from Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR, Mumbai, India), Summer