Harbakshish Singh Scores Excellent In CAT With 99.51 Percentage!

CATKing correspondent met with Harbakshish Singh, who achieved 99.51 percentile in CAT.

Excellent and aspiring student of CATKing, Harbakshish is pursuing his final year in electronics and communication. His dedication to CAT preparation can be inspiring for many students.

CATKing: Congratulations! It is a pleasure to hear about your journey. What were your thoughts after you saw the result?

I was expecting a good result based on my CAT score and percentile predictors, but the final result beat them all, so I was delighted to have secured an impact beyond expectations.

CATKing: Please, tell us something about your educational background, your family, personal interests, hobbies, and passion.

I am pursuing my final year in electronics and communication engineering at Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh. Being from a business family, I always had an MBA in the back of my mind to pursue post-graduation. I like playing cricket, traveling, and watching OTT in my free time.

CATKing: Was this your first CAT attempt?

Yes, this was my first attempt at CAT, hopefully, the last one.

CATKing: Tell us the impact that CATKing had on this journey?

I came across CATKing via youtube and followed the channel even before deciding to appear for CAT. Sumit sir's energy and motivation pushed me to walk that extra mile to achieve things.

CATKing: What was your CAT preparation strategy?

Instead of preparing section-wise, I used to give and analyze mocks to cover the syllabus. Being from an engineering background, I found QA and DILR to be my strengths, so mocks were a way to test them under exam circumstances, which worked for me.

CATKing: What were your strongest and weakest sections? Tell us your department-wise strategy.

I found DILR and QA to be my strengths, and I was relatively weak with VARC; on D-day, VARC saved me when QA ditched. For VARC, I followed the rules for concepts given by Sumit sir, which I felt were more than enough. For DILR and QA, I focused on attempting mocks and analyzing them.

CATKing: Did joining the Catking coaching institute benefit your overall CAT preparation?

Yes, it was beneficial. The Catking dashboard is the superset to CAT preparation for sure.

CATKing: How important were mock test series for you? How many mock tests did you attempt?

In my case, the mock tests sailed my boat through everything. Mocks are more critical than preparation section-wise because the 2 hours of attempting the CAT paper is a different ball game than solving particular sections or topics. I gave around ten mocks before going for CAT, but analyzing your mock tests is more important than simply attempting them.

CATKing: Please tell us about your exam day strategy!

Having the evening slot, I tried to get a long night's sleep, and she's no scope for any anxiety to kick in. Did not touch anything related to studies on the day of the exam. Moreover, I focused on keeping things simple, wore the most comfortable outfit, had a snack before the exam as suggested by Sumit sir, and just went for it with a smiling face (I have my CAT scorecard for proof, lol).

CATKing: Any further guidance or tips for CAT aspirants?

CAT preparation is a long journey; always consider yourself in the game. Everyone has ups and downs, and things won't always go your way, but keeping a good headspace and fighting for victory is essential. Also, focus on quality over the number of hours of preparation.

Link To Our Youtube Channel-

https://youtube.com/@RahulCatking

Website- https://catking.in/