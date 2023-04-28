Hare Krishan Mahindra Mumbai Launched Bolero Maxx pick up in a Very Big scale.

On 26th April Mumbai's leading Mahindra & Mahindra Authorised Dealer Hare krishan Mahindra Launched India's Number one Pickup, Bolero Maxx pickup.

What made the Occassion so special was the presence of Mahindra & Mahindra Top Management from Mumbai.

Mr.Kaushik Mukhopadhyay (Service ZSH)

MR.Vishal Sharma (west RSM)

Mr. Venu Mandala (West RCCM)

Mr.swapnil Nalavade (West Asm)

Mr.Sagar Ketkar ( Mahindra Finance)

Mr.Manik Bose (West CCM)

Mr.Karan Asrani (MD. Hare krishan Mahindra)

Mr.Surendra Tiwari (Mahindra xsmart exchange)

In an exclusive interview with Mid Day,

Karan Asrani, MD for Hare Krishan Mahindra added.

Bolero Maxx pickup is a very Important Segment for Mahindra & Mahindra.

Bolero Maxx pick up is Market Leader in 2 to 3.5 Ton. Segment

From 1999 to 2017 M&M has sold around 1 Million units and another one million units were sold in between 2017 to 2023. Total 2 Million Bolero Pick up are sold from the day of its Launch back in 1999

With The Launch of All new Bolero Maxx Pickup, Mr.Karan Asrani is sure Bolero pick up will continue to be No.1 for coming Decades and the next 1 million sales will be much more earlier than Before.

Many Captive Customers were invited for the Launch along with Many Other car Finance institute.

The Bolero Maxx Pick up has 8 new Models all together with two Distinguishing segment of MAXX HD & CITY MAXX starting price from 7.85 & 9.26 lacs Ex showrrom Respectively.