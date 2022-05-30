Harmony is a soul of our nation, unity and brotherhood of the nation should not get affected : Saista Pravin (Zeba khan) All India organiser and general secretary in kisan bachao morcha of (SKM)

"Harmony is a soul of our nation", these are the golden words of a great social worker and an activist Saista khan (Zeba khan). She is the one brave women who actively participated in NRC and CAA protest. she also had a great participation in 'Kisan andolan' from day first of the protest till last. she was also awarded with a 'star campaigner' and 'spokes person' trophy at Punjab by the party 'Sanyukt Samaj Morcha' .In an interview with her, she speaks about her thoughts and work she did for the underprivileged people of our society. Her organization ''Ek Kadam Aapke Sath'' mainly work for the underprivileged people. Her organization works regarding education of the poor people, helping them with their necessities like eating stuffs, blankets during winter and many more. During covid time she gave her best to help the needy people by distributing oxygen cylinders to them and by many other ways she helped the people by her good deeds. In her thoughts, students or youths of our society should must also help underprivileged students by educating them or they can also help them by the means of any organization. When she was asked about the problem which came in her way of social work she says that as a daughter, wife and a mother her role for her family was some how compromised because of the lack of time and her busy schedule. But she handled everything by very positive attitude and considered every problem as a part of her life. She get to know her potential and capabilities and worked towards it. when it comes to her biggest fear as an activist her reply was so authentic, she said "Harmony is a soul of our nation", India is known for its "unity in diversity", so, the unity and the brotherhood of our nation should not get effected by people's bad politics and actions. Politics has its own place in our country but it should not effect our Indian culture in any ways. when asked about the particular thing she is proud of in her work, she said that her ability and her brave nature of speaking up against the atrocity and questioning the government for their wrong actions, all these things make a strong opposition which in her view is a very important thing. According to her, standing up and speaking up for the welfare of the underprivileged people is a proud thing for her which she do. when asked about joining the politics she said, that if she will get a chance in future she would definitely like to join politics, so that it will become easy for her to work for a society being in a power. when asked about the kind of party she would like to become a part of , she said that a party which has a secular thought, a thought in which the public of our nation resides perfectly, a party which strengthen our nation, our democracy and promote the unity and brotherhood of India. she is a women of peace and non violence. she did M.Phil in Gandhian studies as she likes the thought of Gandhi ji. she admires him. During her studies, the one thing about gandhi ji she likes and admire alot is that mistakes are a part of life and can be done by anyone but accepting the fault and speaking about it courageously is the most bravest thing, she advises everyone to read a book name, ''My Experiment With Truth''. in this book Gandhi ji wrote about his mistakes he did when he was a young student doing law studies in london. He not only write about his mistakes but also corrections and learning. he says that doing mistakes are normal but learning from our mistakes is something we all should do. She likes the concept of ''Satyagraha'', which is a technique of non violent public protest. The main Objective of Satyagraha is to ''eradicate the evil or to reform the opponent''. Her brave and positive nature towards life is something we should must know about her.