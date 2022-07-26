Harsh Gada, The Loving Anchor From Mumbai Is Winning Hearts With His energetic performance

There are many reasons why marriage is one of the most significant events in our lives, but sometimes even when we spend a lot on it, we don't get to enjoy it because of a lack of attention.

If you want your wedding or any other family event to be a full success, you need to employ an anchor or a host who will not only keep your guests entertained and engaged but also make the event one to remember.

For live event anchoring, Harsh Gada is one of the country's most creative, enthusiastic, and funniest anchors. He's also the top anchor in Mumbai, where he's specialized in Sangeet Ceremony, Engagement Party, and Haldi Ceremony, as well as Corporate Shows and Birthdays. He's been working in this industry for around nine years now, so he's well-versed. At the Infinity Mall, Mumbai, in 2013, he was an assistant to an anchor who was hosting a Diwali celebration. In order to get the audience's attention, Harsh tried something new: he started dancing to the Gangnam style music. After he began utilizing this method regularly, the mall manager saw it and grabbed his phone number as a thank you for his creative thinking.

Two months after that, on January 26th, 2014, Harsh Gada was again called as a helper but this time the Anchor whom he was assisting was having a medical issue so she couldn't perform so Harsh was requested to host an event on the Spot, He changed into fresh clothing right away and headed to the stage to perform just 15 min prior The event was a triumph after he performed for seven hours straight. Since then, Harsh Gada has never looked back, since this performance convinced him that he was meant to be the narrator of such events and to make them enjoyable.

Up to this point, Harsh Gada has performed at more than 700 live Shows, including corporate events for some of the world's most prestigious companies, such as Tata Starbucks and RBL Bank. He has also performed with Red Moments, Comprint India, Ageless Clinic, and Panache.

People who are in sorrow and sadness may also smile because Harsh Gada performed at Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital for the Pediatric Department in April 2022 on World Dance Day, the best time of his life. A Kid mother told him that he helped her daughter forget the pain she had to endure during chemotherapy, and this is one of the finest compliments he can get.

As a result of their trust in him, Harsh Gada is thankful to his family and Guru. His family, on the other hand, had some trepidation at first since acquiring shows takes time and there is some uncertainty. Despite this, Harsh was able to gain a large following in a short period because of word-of-mouth. In addition, the shayaris, poetry, games, etc. he employs to break the ice during the gathering have helped him make many new acquaintances. His idol is Maniesh Paul, and he aspires to host television programs and awards ceremonies in the same way.

Get in contact with Harsh Gada, the anchor, right away if you want to have an event that everyone will remember for the right reasons.