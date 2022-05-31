Harshil Thakkar, the little master shares his experience after his popularity from the Domino's advertisement. Harshil, the child actor of Bollywood started getting calls for more advertisements and series after his look of the Domino's advertisement became very popular. He got many work opportunities and worked in advertisements like CERA Ceramic, BigBazar, Abott Laboratories, Teachmint with Anil Kapoor and also two Disney and Nickelodeon promos. He worked in the Webseries The Pickle Factory.

Harshil's most beloved and favourite work was the one with the MTV Beats channel.MTV is one of the most popular and the teenagers favourite channel for streaming songs and music videos.

On the occasion of children's day, the MTV channel had decided to telecast songs done by many children. The songs came out every week and each one of them were unique in itself. The shooting experience was outstanding and comfortable. The crew was very friendly and playful. Harshil's shoot was with three more kids and now because of the shoots they have become friends. The location was very beautiful as it was near a beach, so cold breeze cooled everyone. Overall it was a very wonderful experience and everyone enjoyed doing the work.

Two days after the MTV channel advertisement was shot, Harshil did a promo for his childhood favourite Disney Channel. He had very much fun doing it. It was filmed using a chroma screen, since the editors had to add cartoon characters to real life environment. This was a new experience for Harshil. He focused on it well and learnt every bit of the new technique. It was also a small step into the greater opportunity which his future is holding. The co-artists and team were very cooperative and delightful, the result was amazing and everyone loved it.