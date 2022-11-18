HDFC Life Introduces Click 2 Protect Super Offering a Comprehensive Protection Plan

Everyone needs financial security in life. This can be achieved through various means, including purchasing term insurance.

Term insurance is a type of life insurance that provides financial protection for a set period. With term insurance, you are able to give financial security to your family. You will no longer need to worry about your family’s financial future because you have arranged for it through this plan.

The sum assured from this plan can help in covering the cost of education, housing expenses, etc. of your dependents. One such insurance plan that you should consider purchasing is HDFC Life Click 2 Protect Super.

HDFC Life Click to Protect Super

This plan offers varying cover with comprehensive protection depending on your needs. It’s a non-linked, non-participating life insurance plan.

Here are some advantages of HDFC Life Click 2 Protect Super-

1. With the Return of Premium option, your premiums will be returned on survival till maturity.

2. Acceleration of death benefit is allowed in case of diagnosis of a specified illness.

3. You can choose increasing death benefit up to 200% under the Life Option.

4. You can avail a waiver of premium in case of diagnosis of a critical illness and total and permanent disability.

5. You can vary death benefit according to your need under the Life Goal option.

Reasons Why You Should Opt for Life Insurance

Life Insurance can offer Higher Coverage

One of the most important benefits of a life insurance plan is that you can opt for a higher cover amount. Furthermore, you can choose the increasing life cover option. With this option, you can increase the coverage amount to accommodate changes in your life.

A life insurance policy can be useful for those who want a large amount of money for future expenses, such as the cost of college education for their children or retirement.

A Safety Net for Dependents After You Die

If you are the policyholder of a life insurance policy, then your beneficiaries will get financial protection in the event of your death during the policy tenure. If there is a family member who is financially dependent on you, then a life insurance policy can secure their future. A life insurance plan can ensure your family doesn’t need to worry about future expenses.

Help Your Family Meet Future Financial Goals

If you were to die without providing financial support to your family, then your dependents might find it difficult to meet their long-term goals. However, life insurance can cover you for a fixed period, and if something happens to you during this period, then it can provide a sum assured to your family. The sum assured can be used to cover future expenses, such as education.

You Can Opt for Add-Ons to Get Enhanced Financial Protection

With HDFC Life Click 2 Protect Super, you can opt for various add-ons to enhance your financial protection. Here are some options-

1. HDFC Life Income Benefit on Accidental Disability Rider

The policyholder can get additional income benefits if he/she faces total permanent disability due to an accident.

2. HDFC Life Critical Illness Plus Rider

The policyholder can get a lump sum amount equal to the sum assured if he/she is diagnosed with any of the specified critical illnesses.

Summing Up

Term insurance plans are an important financial tool that every family must have. It can provide a stream of income if a loved one passes away untimely and help achieve financial objectives.